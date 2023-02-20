Corn
Corn closed the week 3 and three-quarters cents higher. Private exporters announced sales of 213,370 metric tons of corn to Mexico and 120,800 metric tons of corn to an unknown destination.
In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. corn exports, for the week ending Feb. 9, 2023 were 20.1 million bushels and were nearly unchanged from the previous week's 19.4 million bushels but were again significantly below same-week year ago exports of 57.3million bushels as the U.S. corn export program to China has essentially been exhausted while it continued in full swing last year.
U.S. corn exports continue to run significantly slower than the USDA's export projection, having averaged just 22.4 million bushels per week over the last four weeks, essentially half of the roughly 44.2 million per week they will need to average through the end of August if the USDA's 1.925 billion bushel export estimate is to be reached.
Last year during the same period, corn exports averaged 46.5 million bushels per week, while they averaged 47.4 million bushels per week from this point forward a year ago. Cumulative export inspections of 514 million bushels are down a marketing year high 34.9% from last year's 790 million, while the USDA is currently estimating 2022-2023 exports to be down "just" 22% from year ago levels.
In the weekly Energy Information Administration report, U.S. ethanol production, for the week ending Feb. 10, 2023, rose to 1.014 million barrels per day from 1.00 million barrels per day the previous week and was a minor 0.5% above last year's same-week production of 1.009 million barrels per day, the second consecutive week of marginal year-over-year gains in production.
Over the last four weeks, ethanol production averaged 1.014 million barrels per day, 2.8% below the estimated "needed" pace and 0.6% below year ago levels during the same period versus our estimate that production will need to run roughly 2.2% above last year, on average, based on the USDA's annual corn demand target.
U.S. ethanol stocks bumped to 25.339 million barrels from 24.417 million barrels the previous week versus general expectations for a bit of a decline in stocks to be seen this week. The 39 million gallon rise was the largest weekly stock build in 9 weeks and third largest weekly build of the last 54 weeks, putting stocks at the highest level in 45 weeks.
Strategy and outlook
The market is telling producers to sell into a strong basis and look to re-own on weakness. March has a premium to July, rendering storage inefficient.
Soybeans
Soybeans closed the week 11 and a quarter cents higher. Private exporters announced sales of 128,000 metric tons of soybeans to an unknown destination.
In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. soybean exports last week were 57.1 million bushels, down from the previous week's 70.4 million bushels, but well above same-week exports of 45.3 million bushels. Over the last six weeks, U.S. soybean exports averaged 66.7 million bushels per week versus 49.8 million per week during the same period last year, pushing cumulative export inspections of 1.453 billion bushels to a 1.6% increase versus last year's 1.43 billion after being down 7% from year ago levels in late December. This week's shipments included 999,0000 tonnes to China, reducing their unshipped purchases on the books to roughly 2.9 million metric tons versus 1.8 million metric tons unshipped at this time last year. In order to reach the USDA's 1.990 billion bushel export projection, soybean export inspections will need to average roughly 16.5 million bushels per week through the end of August.
In the monthly National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) crush report, NOPA members reported a January crush at 179.007 million barrels, below estimates of 181.7 million barrels but up from a month ago of 177.5 million barrels. This was below last year’s 182.2 million barrels crush. Soybean oil stocks came in at 1.829 billion pounds versus estimates of 1.906 billion pounds, however it was above last year’s 1.791 billion pounds and below year ago levels of 2.026 billion pounds.
Strategy and outlook
Tight stocks suggest little room for error but production in South America will be 920 million bushels larger than last year and will undercut U.S. exports from late February into April. Commercial selling is bearish and storage costs are ineffective.
Wheat
For the week, Chicago wheat closed 32 cents higher; Kansas City wheat closed 37 and three-quarter cents higher and Minneapolis wheat 8 and three-quarter cents lower. Last week, private exporters did not announce any export sales.
In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. wheat last week were 17.4 million bushels, down modestly from the previous week's 17-week high of 21.7 million bushels but in line with last year's same-week exports of 16.9 million bushels.
Over the last four weeks, U.S. wheat exports averaged 17.1 million bushels per week versus 15.5 million per week during the same period last year, allowing cumulative export inspections of 525 million bushels to modestly gain on last year's 533 million, now being down only 1.5% for the year versus down 3.5% just four weeks ago. In order to reach the USDA's 775 million bushel export projection, which reflects an estimated 3.1% decline from year ago levels, wheat export inspections will need to average roughly 12.4 million bushels per week through the end of May versus last year's 13.4 million per week average from this point forward.
Weekly Texas wheat ratings were down 2 points, with good-to-excellent down from 13% to 11% and poor-to-very poor up from 51% to 53%. The crop is 13% headed versus 10% last year.
Strategy and outlook
Commercials are buying and large spec open interest is at a low. A rally off weekly technical support is a selling opportunity for old crop inventory.
Live and feeder cattle
Live cattle closed 15 lower while feeder cattle closed 42 cents higher.
Moderate fed cattle cash trade occurred in the North at $159 to $162 live and $256 to $258 dressed which is mostly $1 to $2 higher than last week. At this time, trade in the south has been light at mainly $162 live, which is $1 to $2 higher than last week.
The Fed Cattle Exchange had 1,221 head offered for sale and no cattle sold.
The latest USDA steer carcass weights were down 2 pounds from last week at 908 pounds, which is 22 pounds below last year.
The weekly export sales report has net beef sales for 2023 at 28,100 metric tons and shipments of 16,700 metric tons.
Strategy and outlook
Producers should have window or fence strategies to protect the downside but allow for upside potential. A struggling economy looks to cap rallies into 2023 despite very small cattle numbers.
Lean Hogs
Lean hogs closed the week $3.30 lower.
Iowa and southern Minnesota weekly hog weights for week ending Feb. 11 has weights down to 285.6 pounds versus 285.9 pounds last week and 288.6 pounds last year.
The weekly export sales report has net pork sales for 2023 sales of 45,000 metric tons and shipments of 30,500 metric tons.
Strategy and outlook
Producers can reduce hedges as values are at weekly support levels.