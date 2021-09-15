Governor Noem signs executive order to increase flexibility in hay hauling

Yesterday, Governor Kristi Noem signed Executive Order 2021-13, which extends the timeframe that hay haulers may move hay to 2 hours before sunrise and 2 hours after sunset.
As drought conditions continue to negatively impact feed availability for livestock across South Dakota, this order will increase access to hay for farmers and ranchers. Under statute, hay haulers are typically only allowed to move hay a half-hour before sunrise and a half-hour after sunset.
The order applies to oversize hay haulers who have a permit. These haulers must be properly equipped with warning lights, and they cannot run overweight.
Resources are available to producers in need of hay. South Dakota State University helps producers get connected to suppliers, and you can learn more about that here.