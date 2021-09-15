 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Governor Noem signs executive order to increase flexibility in hay hauling

Governor Noem signs executive order to increase flexibility in hay hauling

Kristi Noem

Gov. Kristi Noem gives a welcome address at the South Dakota Governor's Agricultural Summit in Sioux Falls July 9. 

 Tri-State Neighbor photo by Jager Robinson

Yesterday, Governor Kristi Noem signed Executive Order 2021-13, which extends the timeframe that hay haulers may move hay to 2 hours before sunrise and 2 hours after sunset.

As drought conditions continue to negatively impact feed availability for livestock across South Dakota, this order will increase access to hay for farmers and ranchers. Under statute, hay haulers are typically only allowed to move hay a half-hour before sunrise and a half-hour after sunset.

The order applies to oversize hay haulers who have a permit. These haulers must be properly equipped with warning lights, and they cannot run overweight.

Resources are available to producers in need of hay. South Dakota State University helps producers get connected to suppliers, and you can learn more about that here.

The Tri-State Neighbor Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

So much more than chiropractic
Beef

So much more than chiropractic

Veterinary care and chiropractic care should go hand in hand, says our Vet Report. "If you are taking your horses and cattle to a lay chiropractor, you’re missing out on 90% of what could be going on with your animal."

+2
Problems with fall calving
Beef

Problems with fall calving

  • Updated

The dry year is causing some complications for fall calving herds. Our Vet Report explains what to watch for and where to stay diligent. 

Anthrax impacts on the herd
Beef

Anthrax impacts on the herd

For many hearing the term anthrax immediately brings to mind stories of people being poisoned via biological warfare. However, this disease oc…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News