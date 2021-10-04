Implanting cattle

Lainie Kringen-Scholtz Tri-State Neighbor Columnist Dr. Lainie Kringen-Scholtz is Associate Veterinarian at Twin Lakes Animal Clinic in Madison, South Dakota. Follow Lainie Kringen-Scholtz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

There is not a facet of our lives that technology doesn’t touch, including our food supply. Everything from bananas to corn to cattle has been improved using technology. Implants are one of those ways that we can make more beef on less square acres which is a win-win as we are trying to feed our ever-growing population.

What is an implant?

An implant is a small pellet that is placed in the ear of cattle. The pellets contain a growth stimulant that will help the animal build muscle. Over time, the pellet will dissolve as it slowly releases the active ingredient.

What is the active ingredient?

The active ingredient varies product by product. Testosterone, estradiol and progesterone are all naturally occurring hormones, whereas trenbolone acetate and zeranol are synthetic hormones. These drugs are FDA-approved in cattle if given as directed by a veterinarian.

Are implanted cattle safe to eat?

Yes. An implanted steer has 10ng per pound of estrogenic activity versus eggs have 15,890ng per pound of estrogenic activity. So, if the estrogen in an egg has not affected you this far in your life, neither will the estrogen in the implanted cattle, or any cattle, or cabbage, or soybean oil, or milk, for that matter.

What animals can get implanted?

Implants are labeled specifically for which type of cattle they are targeting. Some can be given to suckling calves whereas others are given to feedlot cattle. Both steers and non-breeding heifers can have implants. Steers will grow just as well as bulls if they are implanted but not have all the annoying bull behaviors. Heifers will still act like heifers but they will grow better.