Implanting cattle

There is not a facet of our lives that technology doesn’t touch, including our food supply. Everything from bananas to corn to cattle has been improved using technology. Implants are one of those ways that we can make more beef on less square acres which is a win-win as we are trying to feed our ever-growing population.
What is an implant?
An implant is a small pellet that is placed in the ear of cattle. The pellets contain a growth stimulant that will help the animal build muscle. Over time, the pellet will dissolve as it slowly releases the active ingredient.
What is the active ingredient?
The active ingredient varies product by product. Testosterone, estradiol and progesterone are all naturally occurring hormones, whereas trenbolone acetate and zeranol are synthetic hormones. These drugs are FDA-approved in cattle if given as directed by a veterinarian.
Are implanted cattle safe to eat?
Yes. An implanted steer has 10ng per pound of estrogenic activity versus eggs have 15,890ng per pound of estrogenic activity. So, if the estrogen in an egg has not affected you this far in your life, neither will the estrogen in the implanted cattle, or any cattle, or cabbage, or soybean oil, or milk, for that matter.
What animals can get implanted?
Implants are labeled specifically for which type of cattle they are targeting. Some can be given to suckling calves whereas others are given to feedlot cattle. Both steers and non-breeding heifers can have implants. Steers will grow just as well as bulls if they are implanted but not have all the annoying bull behaviors. Heifers will still act like heifers but they will grow better.
How is an implant administered?
The cattle have to be in a chute with a good head catch. The implant is pushed in between the skin and the cartilage of the ear with an implant gun. It is important to make sure that the pellets are all in a row and not crushed. It is also important to apply the implant in a clean place on the ear. Always feel the implant after administration to make sure it is in the ear and done properly. The implant gun needle is cleaned between every animal with a disinfectant solution.
What is the payout time for implants?
It depends on the implant as to when the payout time is. They can be anywhere from 70 to 245 days. The payout varies depending on a lot of factors; your operation, genetics, markets, etc. Implanting suckling calves will increase their weaning weight anywhere from 15-30 pounds.
What’s the debate on implants?
Go down to any coffee shop and listen to the ol’ boys talk cattle. You will probably hear that this guy got more money per pound for his non-implanted calves than this guy did for his implanted calves.
But you have to do the math to figure out who came out on top; more pounds to sell most likely will equal more money made. The other factor is that even though people pay more for non-implanted cattle, what do they do when they get these green fellers home? Implant them to catch them up.
Dr. Lainie Kringen-Scholtz is associate veterinarian at Twin Lakes Animal Clinic in Madison, South Dakota.
This vet report is provided in conjunction with Twin Lakes Animal Clinic and Howard Animal Clinic. Questions? Send an email to Lainie Scholtz, DVM at lainiescholtz@gmail.com, call 605-256-0123, or write 45305 SD Highway 34 Madison, SD 57042.