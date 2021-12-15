ISU Extension to hold two dairy events

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach announced two upcoming events for dairy farmers.
Producers will have two chances to attend I-29 Moo University Winter Workshop. Both events will focus on milk quality and will take place Tuesday, Jan. 11 in Brookings, South Dakota and Wednesday, Jan. 12 in Rock Rapids, Iowa.
ISU Extension will also host Dairy Day Tuesday, Feb. 8 in Sioux City. This event will provide northwestern Iowa dairy producers the opportunity to learn about emerging dairy industry issues and profitable dairy practices.
I-29 Moo University Winter Workshop Series
The theme for the I-29 Moo University Winter Workshop series is “Trends and Strategies being used in Milk Quality.” “This workshop series will highlight a number of experts who will focus on topics that will help dairy producers improve and manage milk quality.” explained Fred Hall, dairy field specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach.
Workshop topics include:
- Trends in Mastitis Organisms and Strategies for Control; Strategies for Selective Dry Off Treatments by Erin Royster, University of Minnesota Udder Health Lab
- Milk Quality from a Processor’s Perspective by Tom Berry, Vice President of Quality Assurance, Associated Milk Producers Inc.
- Milker Training Program by Jennifer Bentley, dairy specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach
- Troubleshooting Mastitis in your Herd for Cleaner Milk by Derek Nolan, University of Illinois, Dairy Education and Extension Faculty
- Producer Panel Discussion moderated by Helen Korzec, owner of Korzec Dairy Optimization, LLC
The Brookings meeting will take place at the SDSU Cow-Calf Education and Research Facility,t 2901 Western Ave. In Rock Rapids, the workshop will be at the Forster Community Center at 404 First Ave. The workshop agenda will be the same at both locations. The day begins at 9:30 a.m., with registration and refreshments.
Registration fees are $20 per person or $10 for students. Pre-registration is requested by Jan. 5 to allow for meal counts and materials. Seating is limited at the Brookings location, so an RSVP is recommended. To register, visit https://go.iastate.edu/GH5TYT
For full details, visit the I-29 Moo University events webpage.
Dairy Day
Producers can learn about emerging dairy industry issues at Dairy Day Feb. 8 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The event will take place in Orange City, Iowa at the Iowa State Extension and Outreach Sioux County office.
Producers will explore methods of euthanasia, composting mortalities, farm personalities, transition cow nutrition, milk marketing, industry updates and more.
“We are excited to bring back our annual Dairy Days program in person this year,” Hall said. “This program gives producers a chance to learn about a variety of topics and be able to network with other producers and industry representatives.”
Presenters will include:
- Jan Shearer, extension veterinarian at Iowa State, “Methods of Euthanasia and their Effects on Carcass Disposal”
- Brian Dougherty and Kris Kohl, ag engineers with ISU Extension and Outreach, “Composting Mortalities”
- Larry Tranel, dairy specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach, “How Personalities Affect Your Farm and Family”
- Gail Carpenter, assistant teaching professor in dairy production at Iowa State, “Care and Feeding of the Transition Cow”
Lunch will be at noon, followed by lightning talks presented by dairy specialists Fred Hall, Jennifer Bentley and Gail Carpenter, on the topics of milk marketing, the Iowa Dairy Survey and Milker Training Resources.
A $15 registration fee covers the noon meal and cost of resource materials. Pre-registration is requested by Friday, Feb. 4 to reserve a meal. Register online at https://go.iastate.edu/JKB8U2 or call 712-737-4230.
Vouchers for the event may be available through your local agri-service providers or veterinarians.
For more information on vouchers or the event, contact the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Sioux County office at 712-737-4230.
Dairy Days will also be offered Jan. 25 in Elma, Iowa, Jan. 26 in Calmar, Iowa, Jan. 27 in New Vienna, Iowa and Feb. 1 in Kalona, Iowa.