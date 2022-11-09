 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nominations due Nov. 21 for cattlemen awards

South Dakota Cattlemen's Association logo

The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association (SDCA) is seeking nominations for the Cattleman of the Year and the Friend of SDCA awards that will be announced at the 74th Annual Convention and Trade Show Dec. 12-14 in Pierre.

The Cattleman of the Year award is presented to a man or woman that has demonstrated leadership within the beef industry. The nominee must be a current member of SDCA and should be active in their local affiliate and/or SDCA.

The Friend of SDCA award is presented to an advocate for agriculture, locally or statewide. Nominees must be an agribusiness or media personality that has promoted agriculture, SDCA, and/or their local affiliate.

To nominate, go to sdcattlemen.org and click on “Special Events & Awards,” and then click “Awards.”

Nominations are due Nov. 21.

