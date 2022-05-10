Little Hooves - Big Heart

Val Hicks has a super-sized heart for miniature horses.

She runs Little Hooves Miniature Horse Rescue in White, South Dakota, taking in sick or injured animals, rehabilitating them, training them, adopting them out or taking them to events around western Minnesota and eastern South Dakota.

For Hicks, horses are in her blood.

She grew up around Arabian horses and was training them and other breeds by the time she was 13, riding up to 10 horses a day.

She went on to receive an associate’s degree in equine management from the University of Minnesota followed by a bachelor’s in animal science from South Dakota State University. Following her education, she developed a hoof trimming hobby, which led to fixing foundered feet.

In horses, founder, otherwise known as laminitis, is a foot condition caused by the pedal bone rotating and pointing toward the horse’s sole. It’s one of the most common reasons for disability and lameness in ponies and horses, so it’s no surprise that it’s the most common condition Hicks sees in the horses she takes in.

Though growing up around full-sized horses, Hicks “got a hankering for a mini,” so she began to research and study the breed.

“I discovered they’re kind of fun,” she said.

So she picked up a few minis and began to rehabilitate their feet. She officially launched Little Hooves Miniature Horse Rescue in 2010 with a handful of horses which steadily grew in number. She currently has 34 miniature horses, Shetland ponies, miniature donkeys and even a mule on her farm.

Often confused, there is a difference between Shetland ponies and miniature horses.

“Mini people don’t like it when you call their horses ‘ponies’ and Shetland people don’t like you to call them ‘minis,’” she said.

While they share similar bloodlines, they are unique in some ways, too, particularly size.

Miniature horses are generally 36 inches and shorter, while Shetlands tend to be over 38 inches tall.

Hicks calls the two inches in between “Never Never Land.”

Foals can be as small as 10 pounds.

Hicks recounts a foal she had.

“I literally picked him up,” she said. “I went out into the pen and haltered his mom and picked him up in one hand and let her out of the pen with other ponies. That's just how small he was. He was so fun.”

While Hicks finds a few horses on the internet, most of the horses she takes in are found by word of mouth. Most come from South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota or Wisconsin. Though, she recently took a few in from Louisiana due to flooding.

An elderly woman there was looking for someone to take her horses in, but was having trouble finding a place for them.

“Many places won’t take them if they’re not abused or neglected,” Hicks said.

So she and her husband drove to Louisiana and back in three days, hauling a horse trailer behind them.

Hicks runs Little Hooves privately, rather than as a 501-c3, so she has the flexibility to take in the animals she wants.

“I just do it myself, whatever I can afford to do,” she said.

She had as many as 40 this winter, but says she's hesitant to take in any more than that.

Recently, she’s had some volunteers come help with feed, chores and events. Donations of feed or hay are always welcome.

The horses that can be rehabilitated can be adopted. Hicks estimates between 10-12 horses are adopted from Little Hooves every year.

Families often adopt them for their children, but Hicks said she also has several people who adopt them simply to have a companion animal. She even loans them out as companion animals at times.

The miniature horses are also a hit at regional events like Yankton Riverboat days and local rodeos.

Hicks and her team even participate in chariot racing exhibitions in Brookings, South Dakota.

“The crowd loves it,” she said. “You get the whole Swiftel Center full and everyone's on their feet.”

Little Hooves is also home to Gus the mule and Lemondrop, a Fell Pony, the kind the queen of England rides. Hicks estimates there are only about 600 of the breed in the United States.

The horses can also be booked for “Pony Parties,” which are particularly popular for little girls’ birthday parties, Hicks said. She dresses her miniature horses up in costumes, often as unicorns and gives rides.

Melisa Goss, Associate Editor for the Tri-State Neighbor, is a South Dakota farm girl whose love of travel has allowed her to see ag’s vital impact around the world, from America’s heartland to the rice paddies of Southeast Asia and many places in between. She makes her home in Sioux Falls with her husband, daughter and miniature schnauzer. You can reach her at mgoss@lee.net.

