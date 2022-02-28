Neonatal care for small ruminants

Lambing and kidding season always brings special challenges. Nothing is more frustrating when we have morbidity and mortality in our kid and lamb crop.
Here are a couple things that we can think about to help decrease our losses.
Housing for lambing, kidding
It is very important that lambs and kids are born in a dry, well-ventilated, clean environment. If it is not possible because of your facilities, you have to expect loss, and don’t be mad at anyone but yourself about it.
Overcrowding
One of the major problems with small ruminant housing that I see in our area is overcrowding. Overcrowding results in increased fecal load, increased humidity and increased ammonia in the air. This then leads to lice infestations, cryptosporidium, coccidiosis, rotavirus, E. coli, and pneumonia.
Air quality in the barns needs to be a huge priority. Remember that excessive heat can be worse than having it a little on the chilly side.
Cross contamination
Kids and lambs of different ages should not be mixed. Along the same train of thought, kids and lambs that aren’t keeping up with their contemporaries should not be held back to be put with younger kids and lambs.
It is very important that pens are cleaned frequently and bedded with new straw. It’s much better to strip the barn every three weeks than it is to just keep adding straw upon straw.
Waterers and feed pans or troughs should be high enough off the ground that fecal contamination does not occur.
Always walk through the barn starting with youngest and moving to oldest.
Colostrum
Colostrum is the key to life. Kids and lambs need colostrum within two hours of life. After two hours, absorption starts a steep trend downward. By hour 12, the kid or lamb will not have very much ability to absorb colostrum at all.
Note that neonates who are cold (less than 99 degrees) will not absorb colostrum appropriately. If you have a chilled neonate, make sure to warm him up in a warm water bath (around 110 degrees) until his temperature is above 100. Then you can give 2-6 ounces of colostrum.
Make sure that bottles and nipples are completely disinfected between animals. It is a good idea to “rob” 2 ounces of colostrum from high milkers when they kid or lamb that you can put in your freezer.
If you are using a bagged colostrum, make sure to mix it according to the bag. If you are giving colostrum after that 12-24 hour window, know that the kid or lamb will not absorb the antibodies but it still can be helpful by providing extra protein, fat and energy.
Overeating
If the kid or lamb did not get adequate colostrum then you can give a CD&T vaccine as a neonate. If they did get adequate colostrum, you can give the vaccine at 1 month, 2 months, and 3 months old.
The cost of the vaccine is minimal compared to the cost of kids or lambs getting these preventable diseases.
Common Injuries
We see quite a few kids and lambs that get stepped on from their mom, resulting in broken legs. The most important thing is to bring him in to your veterinarian to figure out which bone is broken and how to splint or cast the limb appropriately.
You can learn how to do this too, but not by just duct taping popsicle sticks to their legs and hoping for the best.
Sometimes it is not possible to prevent these injuries, but make sure that you have adequate size pens so that the neonates can get out of the way when their moms are moving around. Some sick neonates do not have the energy to move when their mom is walking around so pay special attention to them.
Dr. Lainie Kringen-Scholtz is associate veterinarian at Twin Lakes Animal Clinic in Madison, South Dakota.
This vet report is provided in conjunction with Twin Lakes Animal Clinic and Howard Animal Clinic. Questions? Send an email to Lainie Scholtz, DVM at lainiescholtz@gmail.com, call 605-256-0123, or write 45305 SD Highway 34 Madison, SD 57042.