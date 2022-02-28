Neonatal care for small ruminants

Lainie Kringen-Scholtz Tri-State Neighbor Columnist Dr. Lainie Kringen-Scholtz is Associate Veterinarian at Twin Lakes Animal Clinic in Madison, South Dakota. Follow Lainie Kringen-Scholtz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Lambing and kidding season always brings special challenges. Nothing is more frustrating when we have morbidity and mortality in our kid and lamb crop.

Here are a couple things that we can think about to help decrease our losses.

Housing for lambing, kidding

It is very important that lambs and kids are born in a dry, well-ventilated, clean environment. If it is not possible because of your facilities, you have to expect loss, and don’t be mad at anyone but yourself about it.

Overcrowding

One of the major problems with small ruminant housing that I see in our area is overcrowding. Overcrowding results in increased fecal load, increased humidity and increased ammonia in the air. This then leads to lice infestations, cryptosporidium, coccidiosis, rotavirus, E. coli, and pneumonia.

Air quality in the barns needs to be a huge priority. Remember that excessive heat can be worse than having it a little on the chilly side.

Cross contamination

Kids and lambs of different ages should not be mixed. Along the same train of thought, kids and lambs that aren’t keeping up with their contemporaries should not be held back to be put with younger kids and lambs.

It is very important that pens are cleaned frequently and bedded with new straw. It’s much better to strip the barn every three weeks than it is to just keep adding straw upon straw.

Waterers and feed pans or troughs should be high enough off the ground that fecal contamination does not occur.