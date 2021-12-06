SDSU Extension hosts 20 4-H students at AI day camp

South Dakota State University Extension hosted 20 4-H participants at an artificial insemination (AI) day camp on Nov. 6 at Cottonwood Field Station.
SDSU Extension cow/calf field specialists Olivia Amundson, Kiernan Brandt and Adele Harty, along with 4-H youth program advisors Audra Scheel and Kaycee Jones worked with students to help them understand the process of artificial insemination in beef cattle.
“Understanding how the female and male beef reproductive tracts work is critical to a successful AI program,” said Scheel, who serves as a 4-H youth program advisor for Sanborn, Aurora, Jerauld and Buffalo counties.
“I learned the different stages of follicular development and the hormones that happen,” camp attendee Autumn Skow said.
Once they learned the basics, youth received hands-on practice in properly pulling, thawing and loading semen.
“This is a critical part of AI. You can have the best technician in the world inside the cow, but if the semen isn’t handled correctly outside the cow, your conception rates will show it,” Harty said.
Youth were also able to work with real, female beef cow reproductive tracts while also getting hands-on experience with ultrasound, vaccinations and palpation.
Breakout sessions were rounded out with education on the importance of nutrition and using body condition score to determine the cow’s nutritional needs.
“At camp, we provided youth with knowledge and hands-on techniques of AI, but then followed that up with how to AI a real cow,” Amundson said.
“This allows youth to see how successful AI is in a real-life scenario. It really brings the day full-circle for the kids,” she added.