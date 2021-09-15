 Skip to main content
SDSU Extension invites cattle producers to take Culling Decisions Survey
South Dakota State University (SDSU) Extension is seeking input from cattle producers across the northern Great Plains to identify management decisions influencing culling decisions in reproductive herds.

“Strategic culling provides benefits to the operation in different terms, such as value-added opportunities or genetic advancements,” said Olivia Amundson, SDSU Extension Cow/Calf Field Specialist. “We hope to gain an understanding of the intended and unintended consequences of decisions made and collect identifiers in relation to paradigms associated with cull cow strategies.”

In addition, Amundson says the team will analyze the results to characterize producer perceptions of culling, to determine what factors influence beef cattle culling decisions to improve operation management, and to examine what decision support tools are needed before making culling choices.

Individuals involved in managing a reproductive beef herd are invited to participate in the short, online survey (questionpro.com/t/ATmsUZoVl3). The survey is voluntary and confidential and will be open from Sept. 15 to Dec. 1.

For more information or questions, contact Amundson at Olivia.Amundson@sdstate.edu or 605-782-3290.

