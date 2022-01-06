SDSU Extension to Host Virtual BeefUP Course

South Dakota State University Extension will be presenting BeefUP, a 6-week, self-paced virtual course starting February 1.
BeefUP will encompass a systems approach of calving distribution and management strategies that have an impact on profitability and improve future returns.
The course will highlight three collaborator herds and their diverse management strategies on maintaining a defined calving distribution.
Content will discuss drivers that have historically affected sale-barn premiums based on calf uniformity, and a final video will provide a research update of current factors impacting calf prices across South Dakota sale barns.
Participants will also have the opportunity to examine their own calving distributions.
“Cows that calve on time are the number one predictor that cattle within that operation fit the managerial program,” said Olivia Amundson, SDSU Extension cow/calf field specialist.
“Furthermore, calf crops, uniform in size and age, have market advantages and exceed returns over calves that lack uniformity in both age and weight. Management decisions made prior to the first calf hitting the ground can have significant impact on the following breeding and calving season.”
Registration is $100 and those interested can register on the SDSU Extension events page at extension.sdstate.edu until January 31.
Completion of the course provides participants with the additional opportunity to attend a two-day ranch tour showcasing successful operations in regard to calving distribution.