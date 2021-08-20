SDSU Extension to offer pork processing short course

South Dakota State University (SDSU) Extension invites beginning meat processors and backyard butchers to learn new skills associated with the harvest, fabrication and processing of pigs.
The Pork Processing Short Course will be held Sept. 15 – 17 at the SDSU Meat Laboratory in Brookings, South Dakota.
“This two-and-a-half-day program will provide participants with hands-on opportunities to learn how to humanely harvest pigs, cut carcasses for wholesale and retail and how to process bacon and brats,” said Christina Bakker, SDSU Extension Meat Science Field Specialist. “We will also cover food safety, processing ingredients and other exciting meat science topics.”
The Pork Processing Short Course will be held from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CDT on Sept. 15 and 16 and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 17. The SDSU Meat Laboratory is located at the west end of the Animal Science Complex (1097 N. Campus Drive) on the SDSU campus.
The cost of the program is $800 and includes three lunches, as well as daily snacks. Participants will also take home the meat they process from half a hog, so bringing a large cooler is recommended.
Registration is limited and will close Sept. 3. For more information, visit the SDSU Extension Events page (extension.sdstate.edu/events) or contact Bakker at Christina.Bakker@sdstate.edu.