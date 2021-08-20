 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SDSU Extension to offer pork processing short course
top story

SDSU Extension to offer pork processing short course

Pigs finishing building

The USDA finalized a new rule for most U.S. pork processing plants Sept. 17 that allows meatpackers to remove limits on the speed of production lines and place more animal inspection and food safety tasks with company employees.

 Photo courtesy National Pork Board

South Dakota State University (SDSU) Extension invites beginning meat processors and backyard butchers to learn new skills associated with the harvest, fabrication and processing of pigs.

The Pork Processing Short Course will be held Sept. 15 – 17 at the SDSU Meat Laboratory in Brookings, South Dakota.

“This two-and-a-half-day program will provide participants with hands-on opportunities to learn how to humanely harvest pigs, cut carcasses for wholesale and retail and how to process bacon and brats,” said Christina Bakker, SDSU Extension Meat Science Field Specialist. “We will also cover food safety, processing ingredients and other exciting meat science topics.”

The Pork Processing Short Course will be held from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CDT on Sept. 15 and 16 and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 17. The SDSU Meat Laboratory is located at the west end of the Animal Science Complex (1097 N. Campus Drive) on the SDSU campus.

The cost of the program is $800 and includes three lunches, as well as daily snacks. Participants will also take home the meat they process from half a hog, so bringing a large cooler is recommended.

Registration is limited and will close Sept. 3. For more information, visit the SDSU Extension Events page (extension.sdstate.edu/events) or contact Bakker at Christina.Bakker@sdstate.edu.

Tags

The Tri-State Neighbor Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Problems with fall calving
Beef

Problems with fall calving

  • Updated

The dry year is causing some complications for fall calving herds. Our Vet Report explains what to watch for and where to stay diligent. 

+4
Irish dairyman revives the family business
Dairy

Irish dairyman revives the family business

  • Updated
  • 7 min to read

Clesham became frustrated with the volatility of the Irish beef sector, something American beef farmers know all too well. So, looking at the books, he felt after 23 years, it was time to go back to dairying.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News