Pipestone donates over 67,000 pounds of pork tenderloins to Feeding South Dakota

Feeding South Dakota, the state’s largest hunger relief organization, has received a donation of 27,000 pork tenderloins from Pipestone, a veterinary service and pig management company based in Pipestone, Minnesota. The donation is the largest ever received by Feeding South Dakota from the company.
Feeding South Dakota will distribute a majority of the pork tenderloins (14,000) in December through 120 mobile food distributions held in 98 communities across the state. The remainder will be offered to partners such as food pantries and meal sites.
“We continue to see a rise in need for our programs,” said Matt Burns, chief operating officer of Feeding South Dakota. “This donation ensures that families across the state will have a much-desired animal protein product as the center of their meal this holiday season.”
The pork tenderloins complement other food items to be distributed by Feeding South Dakota such as potatoes and gravy, stuffing, corn, cranberry sauce, and yams, that contribute to preparing a holiday meal. The Pipestone team is also providing a gift of time and has volunteered at Feeding South Dakota to pack boxes of food.
“As families face the pressures of rising costs, we wanted those facing hunger in our state to have one less worry over the holidays,” Pipestone CEO Dr. Luke Minion said. “We’re thankful we can support the work that Feeding South Dakota does by providing nutritional protein to those facing hunger.”