South Dakota's 54th Pork Congress Jan. 11-12

Make time and come connect with others in the industry at the 54th Annual South Dakota Pork Congress! It will be held Jan. 11 and 12 at the Ramkota Hotel and Exhibit Hall in Sioux Falls.
It all kicks of Jan. 11 at 9 a.m. with the checkoff meeting in Amphitheatre I of the Ramkota Hotel. We will be hearing from National Pork Board leaders and having a discussion on both state and national industry topics.
Elections for the board of directors for South Dakota Pork Producers Council will be held at this time. We will also be electing delegates to represent South Dakota at the 2024 Pork Forum. All Pork Producers who have paid in checkoff in 2022 are eligible to vote at this meeting.
The trade show opens at 9:30 a.m. in the Ramkota Exhibit Hall. We are set to have yet another full trade show floor! Come see what’s new in the pork industry and visit the many exhibitors.
Do you need Transport Quality Assurance (TQA) or Pork Quality Assurance (PQA) certification? TQA certification takes place at 10:30 a.m. and PQA certification starts at 3 p.m. Both trainings will take place in Amphitheatre II. So, if you are needing certification for the first time or need to renew, mark this down on your calendar.
If you worked up an appetite, a carved ham lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Rushmore Room.
At I p.m., we have the privilege to have Dr. Steve Meyer and Joe Kerns present on the topic of livestock and crop marketing. These gentlemen will be sharing their insight on markets and all topics surrounding them.
Our first day will conclude with the Master Pork Producers Banquet starting at 5 p.m. Here, we will be recognizing outstanding pork producer industry leaders and others with awards. Now the fun begins, we will be hosting various games and the “Sold, What’s Next Auction.” Come on out and enjoy a great evening and support the pork industry.
Thursday, Jan. 12 we will kickoff the day with the trade show opening at 8 a.m. At 10 a.m. we will be hosting a panel discussion with animal health experts discussing biosecurity and it’s importance to our domestic herd. I encourage all those involved in the pork industry to come hear the experts so we can be better prepared to handle these issues.
On Thursday, we will be serving a pulled pork lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
At 1:30 p.m. we will be conducting the non-checkoff meeting of members in Amphitheatre I. We will be hearing from National Pork Producers Council leaders and hold a discussion on topics and business relevant to the industry and the Strategic Investment Program (SIP). We will be conducting business and electing delegates to represent South Dakota at the 2023 Pork Forum.
All producers who have contributed to the voluntary SIP and industry friends who have paid the memberships are eligible to vote at this time.
Concluding our final day at 4:30 p.m., we will be hosting a reception for our SIP members. There will be plenty of good food and fun. We will also be raising money for the Pork Political Action Committee at this time.
All members, other interested producers, and industry friends are invited.
That being said, mark your calendar for Jan. 11 and 12, and we will see you at the 54th annual Pork Congress and trade show!