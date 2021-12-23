Wholestone Farms’ new pork processing plant seeks to bring producers, consumers closer together

There’s a noticeable gap between America’s meat producers and consumers.

Wholestone Farms is aiming to bridge that gap.

The company’s chairman of the board, Dr. Luke Minion, told of their plans to build a new pork processing plant in Sioux Falls to a crowd of 130 at Ag United for South Dakota’s annual luncheon Tuesday, Dec. 14.

Wholestone Farms was founded in 2016 by Pipestone, one of the world’s largest swine veterinary service providers. Pipestone System manages pig production for family farmers, taking care of 300,000 sows in the U.S. and another 100,000 in China and Mexico.

Wholestone Farms opened its first pork processing plant in Fremont, Nebraska in 2018. This last June, the company announced construction plans for a second plant in Sioux Falls, with work starting in late 2022 or early 2023.

The $600 million plant will sit on 172 acres near the intersection of Benson Road and Interstate 229 in northeastern Sioux Falls. The first pigs would likely be harvested there in 2026, roughly two and a half years after construction begins.

Fulfilling Wholestone’s mission to bring producers closer to consumers, Minion said, the idea is to create an ownership strategy, rather than simply pig procurement. Wholestone is owned by 220 swine farmers in South Dakota, Minnesota, Nebraska and Iowa. .

“I think we have a great story to compete on behalf of family farmers, but to do that we have to scale up,” Minion said.