Kylie Nelson from New Richland, Minn., exhibited the Achampion market goat at the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Market Goat Show Jan. 26 in Sioux Falls. Spencer Scotten of Nevada, Mo., judged a total of 19 goats in four classes. Flint Kennedy from Kirkville, Iowa, exhibited the reserve champion market goat. Third through fifth places overall were as follows: Jonathan Moe, Bruce, S.D.; Sarabeth Decious, Tracy, Iowa; and Derek Van Asselt, Colton, S.D. The top five market goats’ premiums sold at the Mayor’s Round-up and Sale of Champions Jan. 27 at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.