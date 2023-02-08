Cooper Jackson from Hawarden, Iowa, exhibited the champion market lamb at the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Market Lamb Show Jan. 26 in Sioux Falls.
Spencer Scotten of Nevada, Mo., judged a total of 18 lambs in four classes.
Reagan Rodgers from Savannah, Mo., exhibited the reserve champion market lamb.
Third through fifth places overall were as follows: Brayden Bowers, Belmont, Wis.; MaKenzie Rule, Hawarden, Iowa; and Landrie Sutton, Greta, Neb. The top five market lambs’ premiums sold at the Mayor’s Round-up and Sale of Champions Jan. 27 at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.