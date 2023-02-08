Cash Voegele of Lennox, S.D., exhibited the champion market beef at the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Market Beef Show Jan. 26 in Sioux Falls.
Chris Mullinix of Manhattan, Kan., judged a total of 29 head in six classes.
Keagan Steck, ofWoodstock, Minn., exhibited the reserve champion market beef.
Third through fifth places overall were as follows: Jace Taylor, Blue Earth, Minn.; Aubrey Sturgeon, Rocky, Okla.; and Kaden Camerlinck, Leonardville, Kan. The top five market animals’ premiums sold at the Mayor’s Round-up and Sale of Champions Jan. 27 at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.