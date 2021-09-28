With momentum from consumer interest over cattle markets in 2020, many livestock producers across the country are asking themselves “can the cattle markets be fixed?”
At the Dakotafest farm show in Mitchell, South Dakota this summer, a group of livestock veterans and advocates came together to ask that same question. Scott VanderWal, South Dakota Farm Bureau president; Brett Kenzy, the regional R-CALF director; and Eric Jennings, South Dakota Cattlemen’s president, discussed their differing views on how to solve market issues.
While the Farm Bureau isn’t solely dedicated to the lives of ranchers, VanderWal said they’ve been discussing some policies internally that they are almost ready to share. The chief idea that they want to look into is building an insurance product that lets producers hedge fed cattle prices against box beef prices.
“There are some roadblocks to it, but there are some possibilities that we are looking at,” VanderWal said. “There is no silver bullet.”
Kenzy said that R-CALF implements a three-pronged approach to the cattle markets. The first prong is re-implementing mandatory country of origin labeling. The second is to gain votes on the beef checkoff dollars and where they go. The third, and the most contentious part of the panel discussion, is R-CALF’s insistence on a mandatory 50-14 bill.
Commonly referred to as a spot market bill, 50-14, would require that packers who process more than 125,000 head of cattle per year to purchase at least half of their fed cattle needs on the negotiated cash market for delivery within 14 days.
“We have to fight for our share of that consumer dollar,” Kenzy said. “There is a war on beef right now, and if we don’t fight back we’re going to lose.”
Kenzy said that as packers control the fate of both consumers’ and producers’ prices, there needs to be a baseline value that allows producers to survive.
VanderWal and Jennings sat on the other side of the issue.
The “one-size-fits-all” approach to mandating half of cash trade doesn’t work for all regions of the country, VanderWal said. Different cattlemen have different selling needs, he noted.
Mandatory negotiated trade just means more government intervention, which the Cattlemen’s organization is against, Jennings said. He believes beef quality would suffer.
Just 15 years ago, only 60% of U.S. beef was choice or higher, Jennings noted. Now that number is around 85% and he attributes that to national competition to raise better beef – something he said he sees going away if there was mandatory trade.
The compromise discussed on the panel is a bill that looks at each individual region and sets a baseline depending on current market needs. The Farm Bureau and the National Cattlemen’s Organization both support regional mandatory trade, but not the 50-14 bill.
The first step is to implement a contract library so every cattleman knows what kind of value cattle have nationwide, according to Jennings.
“The contract library is incredibly important. We all know there is a limited number of negotiated trade cattle in the nation, but not all of its being reported,” he said. “My hope is that it could address price discovery. We need to know how much the cattle are bringing out of these formula contracts.”
After a lengthy discussion, the question and answer period of the panel heated up as producers asked VanderWal and Jennings why they don’t support the 50-14 bill as to guarantee a profit for South Dakota cattlemen. Ultimately, all three panelists came together to settle the crowd.
“We don’t have the power to fix it, just us guys,” Kenzy said. “We have to get in the boat and row together. Let’s get it going in South Dakota.”
Jennings said that ultimately every agriculturalist wants the same thing and that they would work together to find a common ground that works for producers. VanderWal said that while a mandatory baseline for cash trade sounds nice, he is worried about the implications after the bill is passed.
“Do we want the federal government deciding how much money packers can make?” he said. “We’re up next. It’s a pretty slippery slope.”
What it boiled down to, VanderWal and Jennings agreed, is competition in the marketplace. VanderWal said that getting better enforcement in the Packers and Stockyards Act is key, as violating any law should be met with penalties. While the Department of Justice continues to look into the packers, he said supporting small and medium packing plants to thrive is our best solution at the moment.
“I know it’s tough, but it can be done,” he said.
Kenzy agreed and said that having the Department of Justice enforce the act would be a big step into a more competitive market.
“We are really out of good options. We had a Packers and Stockyards Act that went unenforced for 100 stinking years,” Kenzy said. “If we have a competitive market, no one is going to outwork us because we work for our families.”
Jennings agreed with VanderWal’s support of smaller, locally built packing plants but said that getting a functioning plant online in current regulations takes too long.
“It’s not an easy sell to put a packing plant up,” he said.
At the end of the talk, Kenzy, Jennings and VanderWal honored their earlier sentiments and shook hands while continuing to discuss the issues with the producers who attended well after the allotted time.
Reach Reporter Jager Robinson at 800-888-1380, email jager.robinson@lee.net or follow on Twitter @Jager_Robinson.
