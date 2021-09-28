War on beef

With momentum from consumer interest over cattle markets in 2020, many livestock producers across the country are asking themselves “can the cattle markets be fixed?”

At the Dakotafest farm show in Mitchell, South Dakota this summer, a group of livestock veterans and advocates came together to ask that same question. Scott VanderWal, South Dakota Farm Bureau president; Brett Kenzy, the regional R-CALF director; and Eric Jennings, South Dakota Cattlemen’s president, discussed their differing views on how to solve market issues.

While the Farm Bureau isn’t solely dedicated to the lives of ranchers, VanderWal said they’ve been discussing some policies internally that they are almost ready to share. The chief idea that they want to look into is building an insurance product that lets producers hedge fed cattle prices against box beef prices.

“There are some roadblocks to it, but there are some possibilities that we are looking at,” VanderWal said. “There is no silver bullet.”

Kenzy said that R-CALF implements a three-pronged approach to the cattle markets. The first prong is re-implementing mandatory country of origin labeling. The second is to gain votes on the beef checkoff dollars and where they go. The third, and the most contentious part of the panel discussion, is R-CALF’s insistence on a mandatory 50-14 bill.

Commonly referred to as a spot market bill, 50-14, would require that packers who process more than 125,000 head of cattle per year to purchase at least half of their fed cattle needs on the negotiated cash market for delivery within 14 days.