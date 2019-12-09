CORN ---------
Corn closed the week 4 ½ cents lower. Private exporters announced sale of 245,872 metric tons (mts) of corn to Mexico for 2019-20.
In the weekly crop progress and conditions report, U.S. corn harvest advanced to 89% complete versus 89% expected, 84% last week, 97% last year and 98% average. North Dakota is only 36% complete versus 95% average. U.S. corn inspections were a paltry 16.9 million bushels (mb) and were a four week low.
Cumulative exports of 238 mb are down 58% from last year's 560 million and are the second-lowest in more than 40 years for late November. Corn exports will need to average roughly 37.7 mb per week through the end of next August in order for the USDA's 1.850 billion bushel (bb) export projection to be reached versus last year's 33.2 million per week.
The USDA supply and demand report looks to lend little direction to prices, with no production adjustment and the USDA likely to lower demand forecasts by 15 to 25 mb. The most bullish driving force for prices would be if the funds decide to become buyers with very little farmer hedge pressure until after the first of the year.
Strategy and outlook: Stocks look to remain large with the poor demand pace. Commercial buying has lifted the index to a bullish position. Look for long term support to be tested before a significant rally develops.
SOYBEANS-----------
Soybeans closed the week 12 ½ cents higher. Private exporters announced sale of 245,000 mts of soybeans to an unknown destination with 120,000 mts for 2019-20 and 125,000 mts for 2020-21. Exporters also announced sale of 20,000 mts of bean oil to Morocco.
In the weekly crop progress report, U.S. soybean harvest is now 96% complete versus 97% expected, 94% last week, 97% last year and 99% average. U.S. soybean inspections were solid at 56.9 mb.
Cumulative export inspections of 586 mb are up 20% from last year's 487 million at this time. Soybean exports will need to average roughly 29.1 mb per week over the remainder of the marketing year in order to reach the USDA's 1.775 bb export projection versus last year's 30.5 million per week average from this point forward.
USDA reported U.S.-wide soybean crush in October was 187.2 mb, slightly above the average trade estimate of 186.1 million, up from September crush of 162.3 million and 2% above last year's October crush of 183.6 mb. Moreover, in exceeding December 2018 crush of 183.8 mb, October set a new all-time record.
Brazil and Argentina store little to no excess grain, as storage elevators are absent from the countryside, not like here in the U.S. Grain goes from field to port, which means they need to forward contract, or pre-sell their crop before it’s harvested to insure it doesn’t pile up on the farm. From the start of the U.S. harvest in October until South American soybean harvest in March, the big demand window for U.S. soybeans as South American supplies are unavailable and the U.S. is the only port of origin for the world’s needs.
Strategy and outlook: Futures bounced off long term support with strong end user buying supporting values. Another test of this support should prove to be a strong buying opportunity.
WHEAT------------
For the week, Chicago wheat closed 18 cents lower, Kansas City wheat closed 16 ¾ cents lower and Minneapolis wheat 3 cents lower. Egypt bought 295,000 mts of Russian wheat.
U.S. wheat inspections were a marketing year low and were nearly half of last year's same-week exports of 17.5 mb. Cumulative exports of 464 mb are still up 19% from last year's 389 million. Wheat exports will need to average roughly 16.8 mb per week through the end of May in order to reach the USDA's 950 mb export projection versus last year's 20 million per week average from this point forward.
The Australian Bureau of Agricultural Resource Economics and Sciences (ABARES) cut their estimate of the Australia wheat crop to just 15.85 million mts (mmts) from 19.2 mmts in September and the current USDA estimate of 17.2 mmts. This would be the lowest wheat production figure in 11 years. December is when new crop winter wheat enters dormancy and wheat will not exit dormancy until March and until then, the market focus will be primarily on demand. This month, wheat harvest begins in Australia and will compete with U.S. wheat for demand. In addition, traders will be closely monitoring moisture conditions of the winter wheat crop during the winter months. This year’s winter wheat crop is entering dormancy with a slightly lower crop rating compared to the last 5 years.
Strategy and outlook: The huge world supplies of wheat mandates producers to sell out inventory and use options to manage risks on sharp rally attempts.
LIVE CATTLE---
Last week, live cattle closed $1.10 lower while feeder cattle closed 67 cents lower. Fed cattle trade occurred in the North $187-$188 per hundredweight (cwt) dressed - steady to $1 higher than last week. Trade in the South was mostly $119 - steady to $1 higher.
The weekly Fed Cattle Exchange Auction reported a total of 1,189 head (three lots in Nebraska, two lots in Kansas, one lot in Texas). Asking prices ranged from $118 to $119. One lot of 63 head of heifers sold in Nebraska at $118, two lots sold in Kansas, one lot of 68 head of heifers at $119, and one lot of 162 head of steers at $119.50. In Texas, one lot of 142 head of heifers was offered $118, but that offer was passed. The latest USDA steer carcass weights were down a pound compared to the prior week at 911, making them nine pounds above last year.
This week, net beef sales of 500 metric tons (MT) reported for 2019 and net sales of 11,700 MT for 2020.
Strategy and outlook: The weekly reversal for feeder cattle is bearish but a seasonal low forms by next week.
HOGS---
Lean hogs closed the week 87 cents lower. Last week, Iowa and Minnesota weekly hog weights came in at 287 pounds versus 287.1 pounds the week prior and 284.5 pounds last year.
Net pork sales of 30,600 MT reported for 2019 and net sales reductions of 1,400 MT for 2020.
Strategy and outlook: Producers should hedge summer month premiums.