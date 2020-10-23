Registration is now open for the Nov. 4 and 5 virtual 2020 Applied Reproductive Strategies in Beef Cattle Workshop. This program targets commercial and seedstock producers, artificial insemination industries, and veterinarians interested in reproductive management and associated genetic tools.
“Reproduction is the most economically important trait for cow-calf producers,” said Beth Doran, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach beef specialist. “Thus, reproductive management choices and implementation are critical to profitability.”
The virtual program contains three segments. The first segment focuses on cows and heifers and includes a presentation by Matt Perrier of Dalebanks Angus, Eureka, Kansas, discussing how reproductive technologies have changed his ranch. In the bull segment, Dr. Tom Geary, USDA-ARS, Miles City, Montana, will share research on nutritional effects and new measures of bull fertility. The animal health and management segment features Dr. Lee Jones, DVM, University of Georgia, visiting about conception failures and pregnancy loss in beef cows.
The two-day program will be from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday Nov. 4 and on Thursday Nov. 5 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and from 5:15 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
The program is free with prior registration at:
· November 4th – Cow & Heifer session – http://go.beefrepro.org/Cow_Heifer
· November 5th – Bull session – http://go.beefrepro.org/Bull
· November 5th – Veterinary CE session - http://go.beefrepro.org/VET_CE
This program is the effort of the Applied Reproductive Task Force. The goal is to educate beef cattle producers on sustainable reproductive management systems to maintain United States leadership and competitiveness in the world beef market.
A complete program schedule and information about continuing education credits can be found on the website BeefRepro.org.