CORN--------
Corn closed the week 3 cents higher. Private exporters announced sale of 137,000 metric tons (mts) of optional origin corn to South Korea.
In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. corn exports last week were poor again at 18.1 million bushels (mb) and down from the previous week's 21.7 million and less than half last year's same-week exports of 39.9 mb. Over the last 7 weeks, corn exports have averaged just 19.4 mb per week versus last year's 35.6 million per week during the same period.
Even with last Friday's considerable reduction in the USDA's export projection to 1.775 billion bushels (bb), corn exports will still need to average roughly 39 mb per week through the end of August, a level not achieved a single time of the first 19 weeks of 2019-20 as marketing year high weekly exports are just 27.5 mb.
Cumulative exports of 357 mb are down 54% from last year versus the USDA's new export projection reflecting an estimated 14% decline on the year. In the weekly Energy Information Administration report, U.S. ethanol production jumped to 1.095 million barrels per day (mbpd) from 1.062 mbpd the week prior, representing a 31-week high and the fourth highest weekly production on record since EIA began reporting weekly data in June 2010. The surge in U.S. ethanol stocks continued for the second week in a row with another 23 million gallon increase to 966 million gallons following the previous week's record 60 million gallon jump.
Strategy and outlook: The bullish weekly reversal should limit the fund and speculative selling interest. The sluggish fundamentals will limit the upside potential.
SOYBEANS-------
Soybeans closed the week 16 ½ cents lower. Private exporters announced sales of 120,000 mts of soybeans to an unknown destination, 126,000 mts of soybeans to China and 180,000 mts of soybean meal to the Philippines.
In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. soybean export inspections were respectable at 41.8 mb, rising from the previous week's 38.2 mb and were a four-week high. Over the last four weeks, soybean exports have averaged 39.2 mb per week, well above last year's 29.7 million per week during the same period. Cumulative export inspections of 844 mb are up 25% from last year's 676 million at this time, with exports needing to average roughly 26.2 mb per week through the end of August in order to reach the USDA's 1.775 bb export projection versus last year's 30.3 million per week average from this point forward.
The National Oilseed Producers Association’s monthly crush report saw crush came in at 174.81 mb versus 171.2 mb that was expected. This was a new record for December and the second-highest crush month in history. Soybean oil stocks came in at 1.757 billion pounds versus 1.507 billion estimated, a 21% increase and the highest in eight months.
Strategy and outlook: Futures probed weekly resistance and turned lower. South America looks to produce a record soybean crop if weather is normal during the next 2-3 weeks. This will surely cut into U.S. exports and limit the upside potential.
WHEAT--------
For the week, Chicago wheat closed 7 cents higher, Kansas City wheat closed 1 cents higher and Minneapolis wheat 1 ¾ cents higher. Egypt bought 240,000 mts of Russian and Romanian wheat.
In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. wheat exports last week were decent at 17.4 mb, below last year's same-week exports of 20.2 million. Over the last five weeks, wheat exports averaged 17.1 mb per week, a bit below the average "needed" pace of 18.4 million per week, but two of those weeks were obviously holiday weeks.
Overall, the USDA's 975 mb export projection appears justified at this time. Cumulative exports of 566 mb are up 14% from last year's 496 million, while the USDA is estimating 2019-20 exports up 4.1% from last year.
Near term demand for U.S. SRW has lifted the Chicago front month futures. This has spilled over to other months and the hard wheat contracts as well.
Strategy and outlook: The fundamentals do not suggest current price levels will be sustained. Prices have moved higher amid large speculative buying.
LIVE CATTLE--------
Last week, live cattle closed $1.12 lower while feeder cattle closed $2.57 lower. Cash trade occurred in the North at mostly $124 live and $199 to $200 dressed - steady to $1 lower than last week, while trade in the South was primarily at $124 - even with a week ago. This was a little disappointing to the trade.
In the Fed Cattle Exchange online auction, there were 744 head listed for sale from six lots. 435 head sold from three separate lots. One lot from Kansas sold of 169 head sold at $124.25, one lot of 203 head from Texas sold at $124.25 and one lot of 63 head sold at $124. One lot from Kansas went unsold at $125 and two lots from Nebraska asked $124 and both went unsold.
The latest USDA steer carcass weights were up seven pounds compared to the prior week at 912, making them 20 pounds above last year.
Last week's net beef sales were 17,800 metric tons (MT) for 2020.
Strategy and outlook: The strong cash markets and export sales will be bullish for the market. Cash could weaken quickly if packers decide to cut back on weekly kills to reclaim lost margins.
HOGS-----------
Lean hogs closed the week 22 cents higher. Last week's net pork sales were 38,700 mts for 2020.
The latest Iowa/Minnesota weekly hog weights were at 288.3 pounds versus 288.9 pounds last week and 285.8 pounds a year ago.
Strategy and outlook: Futures should rally off technical support and expectations of large Chinese purchases of U.S. pork products now that Phase 1 of the new trade agreement will become effective this month.