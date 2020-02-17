CORN-----
Corn closed the week 5 ½ cents lower. Private exporters did not announce any export sales.
In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. corn exports last week of 30.3 million bushels (mb). Corn exports continue to improve and last week's 30.3 mb were actually the 2019/20 marketing year high so far, but were again well below the roughly 41 mb per week estimated corn exports need to average through the end of August in order to reach the USDA's 1.775 billion bushel (bb) export projection. Cumulative exports of 453 mb are still down nearly 51% from last year's 915 million.
In the monthly supply and demand report, the USDA provided offsetting demand revisions for the 2019/20 crop with ethanol usage raised by 50 mb and exports lowered by 50 mb. The offsetting revisions left ending stocks at 1.892 bb, unchanged from last month and slightly above the average trade guess.
I was surprised the USDA did not make any changes to the feed and residual category as seen in the quarterly stocks report, the quarterly feed demand has been stronger than expected.
The USDA left its Brazilian and Argentine crop at 101 million metric tons (mmts) and 50 mmts. The USDA will use a carry in stocks figure of 1.892 bb for the new crop balance sheets at the annual Ag Outlook Conference February 20-21.
Strategy and outlook: The sluggish fundamentals will limit the upside potential and producers should sell inventory on rallies.
SOYBEANS-----
Soybeans closed the week 10 cents higher. Private exporters did not announce any export sales.
In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. soybean exports were just 22.2 mb and were the lowest of the first 23 weeks of the 2019/20 marketing year so far. Cumulative exports of 1 bb are still up 20% from last year's 835 million.
For soybeans, the USDA only changed one category, a 50 mb increase in exports to 1.825 bb. Thus, lowering the carryout levels to 425 mb. The USDA anticipated a 50 mb increase partially due to the Phase 1 trade agreement with China. To reach this new export goal, weekly export sales will need to average 21 mb per week, which would break the previous record of 17.9 during this timeframe established in 2017/18.
USDA raised Brazil soybean crop to 125.0 mmts from 123.0 mmts last month and the Argentine soybean crop was unchanged at 53.0 mmts.
Strategy and outlook: A record South American soybean crop this will surely cut into US exports and limit the upside potential for soybean values. Futures tested key downside support and may try and rally off of it, although the downside is limited until spring planting.
WHEAT-----
For the week, Chicago wheat closed 14 ¾ cents lower, Kansas City wheat closed 7 cents lower and Minneapolis wheat 10 ¼ cents lower. Egypt bought 360,000 metric tons (mts) of Russian and Romanian wheat for shipment March 21-31.
In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. wheat exports last week were 19.2 mb with three of the last five weeks exports meeting or exceeding "needed" exports. Cumulative wheat exports of 631 mb are still up nearly 12% from last year's 566 million but declining.
In the monthly supply and demand report, the only revision to the U.S. wheat balance sheets was a 25 mb increase of exports to 1 bb.
The class by class breakdown showed a 5 mb increase in HRW, a 15 mb increase in HRS and a 5 mb increase in white wheat. Balance sheets became a little tighter as stocks fell to 940 mb versus 965 mb last month. World wheat ending stocks were left unchanged at 288.0 mmts.
Strategy and outlook: Weekly reversals have put an end to the speculative buying. Prices have turned lower as the fundamentals do not suggest current price levels will be sustained.
LIVE CATTLE-----
live cattle closed 80 cents higher while feeder cattle closed $3.45 higher.
The monthly Cattle On Feed report will be released on Friday, February 21. Very early estimates call for on feed supplies at 102.3%, placements at 101.6% and marketings at 100.5%.
Light to moderate trade was reported in the South at $118 to $119, $2 to $3 lower than the week prior. A light live trade took place in the parts of the North at mostly $119, $3 lower than the week prior. On dressed basis, trade occurred at $190, down $3 from the week prior.
In the Fed Cattle Exchange online auction, the FCE reported a total of 413 head were offered for sale, in four lots. Two lots in Kansas sold 140 head at $119, one lot in Texas of 175 head sold at $119 and one lot in Nebraska asked $119 and went unsold.
The latest USDA steer carcass weights were down four pounds compared to the prior week at 897, making them 12 pounds above last year.
Last week's net sales of 17,500 metric tons (MT) for 2020.
Strategy and outlook: Summer live cattle futures have tested longer-term fundamental support and have limited downside risk below $110 and feeder cattle futures have limited downside risk below $140 with upside potential to $160.
HOGS-----
Lean hogs closed the week $2.20 lower.
Iowa/Minnesota weekly hog weights were down slightly at 286.9 pounds versus 287.3 pounds last week and 285.6 pounds last year.
Last week's net pork sales of 29,500 MT for 2020. China bought 5,100 MT of U.S. pork and took shipment of 16,200 MT.
Strategy and outlook: Large supplies of hogs are keeping pressure against the cash markets and front-month futures. Hog weights are expected to rise into the spring.