CORN------
Corn closed the week 3 ¼ cents higher. Private exporters announced a sale of 252,048 metric tons (mts) of corn sold to an unknown destination, which could prove to be China.
In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. corn exports last week fell to a five-week low of 32.1 million bushels (mb) and were again below the nearly 41 mb per week needed to average through the end of August in order for the USDA's 1.725 billion bushel export projection to be met. There has still not be a single week's exports this entire marketing year that met the average "needed" export pace at the time. Cumulative exports of 659 mb are down 41% from last year's 1.119 billion. Corn exports from this point forward last year averaged 32.1 mb per week.
The decline in U.S. ethanol production is underway as 1.005 million barrels per day (mbpd) were produced, down sharply from the previous week's 1.035 mbpd and a 21-week low. U.S. ethanol stocks last week declined to 1.014 billion gallons from 1.033 billion gallons the week prior and slipped below year ago stocks of 1.027 billion gallons for the first time in seven weeks.
Overall ethanol stocks, though, are still the second-highest on record on a same-week basis.
Strategy and outlook: The loss of ethanol production will hurt US corn demand, possibly 200 mb to 300 mb. Ethanol use accounts for 43% of total demand for corn, which will no doubt increase old crop ending stocks. The increase in stocks will further pressure new crop corn values, making rallies selling opportunities.
SOYBEANS------
Soybeans closed the week 20 ¼ cents higher. Private exporters announced sales totaling 163,290 mts of soybeans to Mexico and 20,000 mts of bean oil to South Korea.
In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. soybean exports, of 21.0 mb were again below the roughly 26.1 mb per week estimated they will need to average through the end of August in order for the USDA's 1.825 billion bushel export projection to be met. Five of the last seven weeks' exports have failed to meet the average "needed" pace. Cumulative exports of 1.147 billion bushels are still up 9.2% from last year's 1.050 billion, but steadily declining.
A rally into resistance needs to be sold as large speculators are chasing the current rally and without sizeable Chinese buying, demand looks to fall short of the USDA forecasts.
Strategy and outlook: The coronavirus is starting to effect South America and may limit their ability to export soybeans. This has rallied US soybeans and soybean meal. The rally in soybeans may draw a few acres away from corn, especially if the month of April proves to be wet across the cornbelt.
WHEAT-------
For the week, Chicago wheat closed 32 ¼ cents higher, Kansas City wheat closed 17 ½ cents higher and Minneapolis wheat 16 cents higher. Exporters did not announce any private sales.
In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. wheat exports last week of 12.8 mb were below last year's same-week exports of 14.1 mb and were an eight-week low. They were well below the roughly 22.8 mb per week estimated they will need to average over the final 10 weeks of 2019/20 in order to reach the USDA's 1.000 billion bushel export projection. Only one of the last six weeks' exports met the "needed" pace so a late-season uptick in shipments will be necessary. Cumulative exports of 738 mb are up 9.2% from last year's 676 million at this time.
The USDA upgraded winter wheat ratings in Kansas to 48% good or excellent from 46% good or excellent last week, Oklahoma improved to 77% good or excellent from 67% good or excellent with Texas up to 49% good or excellent from 36% good or excellent and Colorado 55% good or excellent versus 46% good or excellent last week.
SovEcon sees 2020/21 Russian wheat crop at 84.4 million metric tons (mmts) up 9.9 mmts from last year and just shy of the 2017/18 record crop of 85.2 mmts.
Strategy and outlook: This rally needs to be sold as the winter wheat crop is off to a great start and the Russian wheat crop appears to be the second largest on record, which will dominate world exports in the second half of 2020.
LIVE CATTLE-----
Last week, live cattle closed 92 cents lower while feeder cattle closed $2.57 higher. Last week, cattle trade in the North occurred at $118 to $120 live and $185 to $190 dressed - $6 to $15 higher than last week. Trade in the South was mostly $119 to $120 this week - $6 to $15 stronger.
The Fed Cattle Exchange Auction had 5,886 head listed for sale in 38 lots. A total of 2,451 head in 15 lots sold with Kansas selling 1,254 head at $118.25 to $120.50, Nebraska sold 158 head at $120, Texas sold 626 head at $119 to $119.50, Colorado sold 288 head at $115 and Oklahoma sold 125 head at $118 to $118.25.
The latest USDA steer carcass weights were down two pounds compared to the prior week at 901, making them 36 pounds above last year.
Last week's net sales of 14,500 metric tons (MT) reported for 2020.
Strategy and outlook: Reaction to the coronavirus and fears of a slowing economy have sent cattle futures into a free fall. Cash trade was stronger last week, leaving the futures holding a huge discount to the cash. With strong demand, it appears unlikely the cash will fall to meet the futures.
HOGS----
Lean hogs closed the week $4.35 lower. Iowa/Minnesota weekly hog weights for week ending March 21 saw a small increase to 286.2 pounds versus 285.7 pounds the week prior and 286.0 pounds last year.
This week's net sales of pork of 38,600 MT were reported for 2020.
Pork packer margins are estimated at $54.32 per head. Lean hog cutout values are $1.42 lower at $77.61 with a volume of 339.93 loads. The lean hog index is $1.14 higher at $65.12.
China’s pork imports soared almost 160% in the first two months of 2020 from a year earlier, and set a monthly average record, as the government went on a buying spree prior to restaurant closures caused by the spread of the coronavirus.
Imports for January and February totaled 560,000 tons, official customs data showed, putting the monthly average at an all-time high of 280,000 tons.
Strategy and outlook: Lean hog futures should try to rally amid expectations for increased demand for US pork products and strong exports to China.