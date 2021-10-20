Tight beef supplies could be bullish for values

Corn closed the week 3 cents lower. Private exporters announced sale of 165,000 metric tons to Mexico and 161,544 metric tons to an unknown destination.

In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. corn exports, for the week ending Oct. 4 were 29.4 million bushels and below last year’s same-week exports of 33.3 million. One month into the 2021-2022 marketing year, cumulative corn exports stood at just 116 million bushels, down 36% from last year’s 180 million.

Based on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s 2.475 billion bushel export projection, corn export inspections will need to average roughly 48 million bushels per week over the remainder of 2021-2022 versus last year’s 51 million per week average from this point forward.

In the weekly crop progress report, conditions improved 1% to 60% good or excellent versus 59% expected, 59% last week and 61% last year. Corn harvested moved to 41% complete versus 42% expected, 29% last week and 31% average.

In the weekly Energy Information Administration report, ethanol production, for the week ending Oct. 1 rose to 978,000 barrels per day from 914,000 the week prior. That’s the highest production in eight weeks and a solid 6% above last year’s same-week production of 923,000 barrels. This was also the largest year-over-year gain in production in eight weeks.

Despite the strong increase in production last week, U.S. ethanol stocks declined to 837 million gallons from 849 million gallons the week prior, reflecting a decline in stocks to the lowest level in 18 weeks and leaving stocks only 11 million gallons above last year’s 826 million gallons at this time.