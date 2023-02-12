My mother is 90 and is enjoying retirement in town with my dad the erstwhile dairyman, but she remembers juggling farm chores with housework like it was yesterday. Recently I asked her to write something for this column.
I should not have been surprised by the title she offered. Mom laughingly protests every inconvenience, conundrum, or foible with: “There ought to be a law.”
And whenever officials do something that she finds nonsensical, she complains with a chuckle that “They didn’t ask me.”
Enough of the introductions. Here is Joy Hagen’s take on a drop-everything-and-run farm situation:
It’s mid-morning. I am in the kitchen doing whatever you do in a farm kitchen. The door opens and in walks husband, who is obviously frustrated.
“Are you busy? I need help with starting the tractor. Can you come soon? Just come.”
“OK,” I say reluctantly. It is winter and cold outside. He is not a cursing man but I'm sure he kicked the tires. I quit whatever I was doing and pull on my heavy coat, cap, mittens and snow boots.
When I get out to the barnyard and reach the recalcitrant tractor, he greets me with: “What took so long?”
Well. Before I give the obvious answer (It’s cold out here, you know!), I quickly survey which John Deere I am to use to pull the “dead” one. This one has a stick and I know how to use it.
Now the hand signals begin.
I get my tractor started and turn around to try to decipher the first hand signal. It looks to me like I should just push that stick ahead and rev it up. So … I do that.
People are also reading…
My goal is to reach the mailbox down our driveway. I push the stick forward and give it the gas. I reach the mailbox and turn around, only to see husband and dead tractor still sitting by the barn!
By giving it the gas, I had dislodged the chain. So, I turn around, head back to the barn and we restart the whole process once the chain has been hooked up again.
Again, I watch the hand signal and now figure out I am to take it slow and easy at first ... then give my tractor more gas. All goes well this time. I get to the mailbox and turn around to see husband and not-so-dead tractor innocently put-put-putting away -- way too close for comfort.
He removes the chain from the tractors, and I head back to the house.
Soon I hear the door open, and husband is saying: “Thanks, hon. What are you doing?”
“I'm writing a letter to our state senator,” I reply. “I want a law enacted that says: A wife should not be asked to start a dead tractor. Ever!”
Fast-forward to today: Have you read of such a law passed in South Dakota?
I haven't either. Suppose it is still on the governor’s desk?
Treat your Valentine with trifle
My friend Linda Owen, who grew up on a farm near Roslyn, South Dakota, brought trifle for dessert at game night one evening. Trifle is a handy carry-along dessert because it benefits from being made a day or two in advance, and it looks delicious even if it gets jostled in transit.
A nice feature of Linda’s trifle is that you can use sugar-free and low-fat ingredients if you’re cutting calories, or go with the full-sugar, full-fat stuff if you aim for decadence.
Sheri Poore grew up on a Day County dairy farm and is a former Tri-State Neighbor editor now living in Sioux Falls.