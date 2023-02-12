My mother is 90 and is enjoying retirement in town with my dad the erstwhile dairyman, but she remembers juggling farm chores with housework like it was yesterday. Recently I asked her to write something for this column.

I should not have been surprised by the title she offered. Mom laughingly protests every inconvenience, conundrum, or foible with: “There ought to be a law.”

And whenever officials do something that she finds nonsensical, she complains with a chuckle that “They didn’t ask me.”

Enough of the introductions. Here is Joy Hagen’s take on a drop-everything-and-run farm situation:

It’s mid-morning. I am in the kitchen doing whatever you do in a farm kitchen. The door opens and in walks husband, who is obviously frustrated.

“Are you busy? I need help with starting the tractor. Can you come soon? Just come.”

“OK,” I say reluctantly. It is winter and cold outside. He is not a cursing man but I'm sure he kicked the tires. I quit whatever I was doing and pull on my heavy coat, cap, mittens and snow boots.

When I get out to the barnyard and reach the recalcitrant tractor, he greets me with: “What took so long?”

Well. Before I give the obvious answer (It’s cold out here, you know!), I quickly survey which John Deere I am to use to pull the “dead” one. This one has a stick and I know how to use it.

Now the hand signals begin.

I get my tractor started and turn around to try to decipher the first hand signal. It looks to me like I should just push that stick ahead and rev it up. So … I do that.

My goal is to reach the mailbox down our driveway. I push the stick forward and give it the gas. I reach the mailbox and turn around, only to see husband and dead tractor still sitting by the barn!

By giving it the gas, I had dislodged the chain. So, I turn around, head back to the barn and we restart the whole process once the chain has been hooked up again.

Again, I watch the hand signal and now figure out I am to take it slow and easy at first ... then give my tractor more gas. All goes well this time. I get to the mailbox and turn around to see husband and not-so-dead tractor innocently put-put-putting away ­ -- way too close for comfort.

He removes the chain from the tractors, and I head back to the house.

Soon I hear the door open, and husband is saying: “Thanks, hon. What are you doing?”

“I'm writing a letter to our state senator,” I reply. “I want a law enacted that says: A wife should not be asked to start a dead tractor. Ever!”

Fast-forward to today: Have you read of such a law passed in South Dakota?

I haven't either. Suppose it is still on the governor’s desk?

Treat your Valentine with trifle

My friend Linda Owen, who grew up on a farm near Roslyn, South Dakota, brought trifle for dessert at game night one evening. Trifle is a handy carry-along dessert because it benefits from being made a day or two in advance, and it looks delicious even if it gets jostled in transit.

A nice feature of Linda’s trifle is that you can use sugar-free and low-fat ingredients if you’re cutting calories, or go with the full-sugar, full-fat stuff if you aim for decadence.

Easy Trifle 1 small (4-serving) box pudding (vanilla, cheesecake, or other flavor of your choice) 2 cups milk 1/2 of a baked and cooled angel food cake 2 cups plus 1/2 cup whipped topping, thawed (or sweetened whipped cream) Berries (or other toppings/garnish of your choice) Mix pudding as directed and chill to set. Add 1/2 cup whipped topping (or whipped cream) and blend. When ready to assemble trifle, cut cooled angel food cake into chunks. Layer cake and whipped topping (or whipped cream) in clear glass bowl, followed by pudding and berries. Repeat until the serving bowl is full, finishing with a layer of whipped topping. Garnish as desired. Note: If using an entire angel food cake, double the other ingredients. Be creative with flavors.