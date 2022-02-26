My chickens have notions, even if they’re featherbrained

Every morning, later in winter and earlier in summer, I grab a little bundle of scraps from the refrigerator and head out the door and down the steps to the chicken coop. About half way down, the chickens start some fitful chatter and by the time I open the gate to their fenced pen, I can hear solid thumps as they jump off the roost and onto the floor. When I open the coop door, their voices rise in a three- or four- note sustained coo – it’s a chicken hello. Then I open the hatch and they bump each other aside as they race down the ramp and into the pen. Most of them go to work on the scraps, but a few hang back waiting for me to throw them a scoop of scratch.
I often pause to watch them for a few minutes – tails up, beaks down – intent on pecking the ground, then suddenly intent on sprinting after one of their sister hens, then tails up again. I frown over the bedraggled red one at the bottom of the pecking order and then turn to leave. They have their society, quarrelsome as it may be, and I have mine.
I’ve seen magazines and read articles by folks who seem to have personal relationships with their chickens. The glossy pictures show spotless coops with fluffy piles of straw gently cradling a clutch of brown, blue or speckled eggs. A pair of well-manicured hands cradle the proud mother hen. Does this lovely creature squawk and screech like my hens do before rolling out their treasures – often with a few smears, feathers and various other unmentionables attached? My chickens have many interesting traits but cleanliness is not one of them.
I let my chickens out of their pen most warm weather days and as often as I can in the winter. Whenever I come close to their pen, they crowd the gate hoping for release from jail. The gate opens and they make a run for it and then, wings open, bounce into the air. Like kids jumping into a pool, they splash land into a sea of grass. It’s sort of exhilarating for all of us.
In summer, I often sit down on my garden bench and watch them while I rest up from some gardening chore. After a bit, a few usually come around to check me out – taking a second to stretch their neck up with a rather haughty glint in their little reptilian eye. But curiosity is quickly satisfied and off they ramble in search of tasty bites of chickweed, clover or dandelion.
Although I have never been strongly attached to a chicken, I have known a few exceptional chickens. There was the dashing pair that boldly went where no other chicken had gone before. These adventurers would head over the dam to the opposite side of the creek and gawk around. Then they’d saunter along, with only the waving tall grass to show their location, until I would be forced to scrabble down the bank and round them up.
I think they liked it.
Then there was the little hen who would crouch down whenever I came near – and stay there until I picked her up. If I carried her a few steps and put her down again, she was happy. My husband did get attached to a Barred Rock chicken, whom he named Blackie. This old gal liked to hang out in his garage, so they grew to be pleased with each other. Blackie became the matriarch of all our chickens and died of old age a year or so ago.
There is no stand-out individual in my present flock of eight, but as a group they have learned a uniquely annoying habit. A nice shady line of small leaf trees lives in front of my house and features an understory that is a cool deep mix of bark and soil. This gang of eight has learned how to sneak along to a point in the lower yard where I cannot see them. Then they dash up the slope into these trees and proceed to plow through the entire patch in a matter of minutes, flinging dirt over the retaining wall and onto the gravel drive. After getting sprayed with the hose or chased around with the broom, off they run in their silly chicken way.
I know they absolutely love it.