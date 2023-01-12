New things in store for 2023 Sioux Empire Livestock Show

Repeat visitors to the Sioux Empire Livestock Show might notice a few changes this year.

The annual event that brings together livestock producers, youth organizations and agricultural manufacturers and suppliers will take place Jan. 24-29 at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls.

Brooke Hendrickx, agribusiness manager with the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce, said a new layout and new vendors will bring a fresh perspective to the 69th annual show.

Previously, smaller livestock such as sheep and hogs were kept in the center part of the Expo building with cattle on the periphery.

Starting this year, small livestock will be stalled on the northside of the building, making more space for purebred cattle in the center.

“It will be a great experience to have Supreme Row right up front when visitors walk in,” Hendrickx said, indicating that most visitors enter through the building’s central doors.

She added that as visitors walk through the show, the new layout will highlight the animals that will be sold during the Wednesday purebred cattle sales.

There will also be a few new vendors at the trade show, which runs from 9 a.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Flandreau-based Dakota Joe’s Coffee Company will be one of the new vendors. Rather than a stationary booth, the company will have a mobile coffee cart moving throughout the trade show floor. They serve a variety of drinks from brewed coffee, to lattes, smoothies and more.

Throughout the week, visitors can find open class livestock shows, including cattle, sheep, swine and goats, 4-H and FFA calf shows, livestock judging competitions and more.

A yearly highlight of the Sioux Empire Livestock Show is the Mayor’s Round-Up and Sale of Champions, which will take place at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 with Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken.

The event gives members of the greater Sioux Falls business community a chance to come in and meet the livestock exhibitors and see the tremendous impact agriculture has on the community as a whole, Hendrickx said.

Purebred cattle producers from around the country consign in hopes of making it to the Supreme Row and being awarded Supreme Champion. Tri-State Neighbor, The First National Bank in Sioux Falls and C&B Equipment will co-sponsor the $12,000 Supreme Row purse, which is divided between the buyer and consignor of the champion purebred bull and champion purebred female overall.

The evening also particularly benefits several youths as they often use the funds from the sale of champions to purchase their animals for the next showing season, Hendrickx pointed out.

Throughout the evening, there will also be live and silent auctions to benefit the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Exhibitor Scholarship program.

Among the top “hot-ticket items,” as Hendrickx called them, to be auctioned off include a guided pheasant hunting trip at a lodge near Bruce, South Dakota, courtesy of Kody Miller, Miller Angus Farms and -M- Brand Outfitters of rural Estelline; rodeo package deals to various rodeos throughout the region; a print, “Shipping Day” by Michelle Weber; and the ever popular dinner with Tri-State Neighbor’s very own Jim Woster.

Hendrickx said the timing of the Sioux Empire Livestock Show is perfect, as people may either be coming back from the National Western Stock Show in Denver or getting ready to head out to the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo in Rapid City. About 8,000 people attend throughout the week.

She encouraged people to stop out and check out the show, especially as it’s a fun and free event that highlights the importance of agriculture.

Melisa Goss, Assistant Editor for the Tri-State Neighbor. Reach her at mgoss@lee.net.