Valentine’s Day is almost here, and I’m wondering what I should get myself. It’s not that my husband hasn’t offered flower bouquets and boxes of chocolates at the feet of his domestic goddess over the years. But such tributes, while pleasing during the earlier years of my marriage, have given way to the more pragmatic reality of our older years. Flowers are great when they are actually in season and I can pick them for myself. Boxes of chocolates are completely out of the question for reasons best kept to myself and the scale in the bathroom.

So these days, the best thing about holidays such as Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, my birthday (and other invented occasions commemorating successful projects and personal victories) is giving myself permission to indulge in my favorite shopping activity – meandering through the Goodwill store, the antique shops, thrift stores and any other second-hand venues the area provides.

Valentine’s Day is a good excuse for indulgence – such as discovering a unique and exquisite, but utterly unnecessary collectible for one of my collections. Since I am frugal by nature, spending little makes me all the more happy and satisfied – and isn’t that what Valentine’s Day is supposed to do?

It’s also a long-lasting satisfaction. When I see the small cloisonné trinkets, the hand-thrown local pottery pieces, the century-old, silver-plated baby cups and the framed artwork I’ve bought over the years, it brings back agreeable memories. That cloisonné plate came from that fun day spent going to yard sales; I found my one-of-a-kind bud vase at a thrift shop that went out of business; here’s my first baby-cup from an antique shop in Virginia City, Montana, where we spent a day during a wonderful vacation; and I snagged that finely-wrought and beautifully framed pen-and-ink at Goodwill.

Speaking of Goodwill, Mother’s Day in mid-May is a great time to shop for summer clothing, and their large downtown facility is always my first stop. It takes the good part of a day to rummage through the long, tightly packed racks of women’s tops, jeans and capris, sun dresses and light jackets. But I often come away with 8-10 pieces of clothing for no more than $40 to $50. Plus I’ve skipped the tiresome task of driving from store to store, only to end up with a few suitable items for the same amount of money.

I’ve found that thrift stores and second-hand venues often carry excellent brands – women who keep up with fashion trends and change their style every year or so are a great resource for those of us who are generally behind the times.

Then there are the many categories of goods whose thrift-store prices make buying them a no-brainer. I’ve picked up picture frames for a dollar or two, along with hard-cover books and CDs. I’ve found well-made linen and brocade curtains, many of them lined, anywhere from $10 to $30 for a pair. Holiday decorations, dried or fabric flower arrangements, baskets, bone-china teacups, flowerpots, canning supplies and the occasional pair of earrings are all items that I have bought for only a few dollars.

E-bay and other online stores also provide a vast array of second-hand goods. For my recent birthday, I decided to replace my old and raggedy decade-old purse. I try to shop local, but several expeditions to town yielded “no results.” New purses, many poorly made, ranged from $50 to $80 and above, and the thrift-store purses equaled my old one in raggedy-ness.

So out of luck, I clicked the “used” button on E-bay to start my shopping. As many are discovering, new does not mean better in today’s world. After perusing the results, I narrowed down my choices until I had a selection of purses with the color I wanted and the features I required. After looking up reviews on my favorites, I was able to sort out the best of the bunch. End result: I now have what for me is a top-of-the-line, looks-like-new leather purse for $50 including shipping.

I’m sure today’s economic hard times mean more people are heading to second-hand stores at home and online. As for me, I’m heading to where I’ve always been.