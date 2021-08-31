4-H youth thrives in the show ring

“I will be out at the Clay County Fair every day. I live at the fair,” said 4-H Youth Kamdyn Van Gelder, 15, of Spencer.
Not only will Van Gelder visit the World’s Greatest County Fair, in Spencer, Iowa during its nine-day run Sept. 11-19, so will Glacier, Titantic, Frost, Dreamer, Wonder and Macgiver, as show cattle or rabbits.
Van Gelder, who will be a sophomore at Spencer Community Schools this fall, has been showing cattle at the fair for five years. It was just three years ago that she decided rabbits would be fun also. Her cattle are Simmental, maintainers and crossbreds and mostly heifers because this soft-hearted youth said she “doesn’t like tears.”
Their week will begin on Friday night with set-up which includes placing dividers in the stalls, rolling in the chutes, the show box, feed and water buckets and hay. Weigh-in is on Saturday. She plans to exhibit a prospect calf born March 1, 2020, to April 2021 and a breeding heifer, weighing about 1,300 pounds.
“Rate of gain is two pounds a day for market heifers and 2.5 pounds a day for market steers. Breeding heifers are shown on age, based on what month they were born,” she explained.
The cattle are tied out at night with neckties as the safety strap with a regular halter, just in case one slips out of the halter. The Van Gelders place a tent over their animals during the day to keep they dry and provide shade. A leather show halter is used because black blends in with the calves and gives Van Gelder a better grip.
“Show day starts at 4:30 to 5 a.m. when we take the animal from the tie out to the barn and feed and water them. Then we get to have breakfast. The cattle are rinsed off and blown dry prior to the contest. The prospect cattle are the first in the chute and the show followed by breeding heifers, breeding steers and market steers,” Van Gelder said.
And then there is the showman contest.
“This is my favorite event. The winner is based on how they show their cattle,” said Van Gelder, who has won the junior showmanship contest in 2017, 2018 and 2019 competing against 20 to 25 youth.
The family’s herd of 12-head are housed at her uncle’s farm near Orange City, Iowa. For the Van Gelder Family, showing cattle is a family event for her parents, Jay and Shantel, and her sister, Shayler.
“In the summer we go to the Sioux County Open Show and the Marcus Show near Remsen. We exhibit at eight or nine shows a summer with the farthermost being Austin, MN. It is cool when you can win at the fair with one that you actually raised,” she added.
It was about three years ago that Van Gelder became interested in raising and exhibiting rabbits.
“Compared to cattle, rabbits are easy. All you have to do is bring the rabbit, feed, water, a lint roller and a chair to sit in to exhibit a rabbit. I purchased my first rabbit three years ago at the Clay County Fair. The next year I added another doe. Then a doe and a buck from a Sioux Falls show and from there it has grown,” Van Gelder said.
This year, she plans on taking three junior rabbits, two bucks, one doe and two senior bucks and one doe.
“In the senior class, the bucks must weigh under 4.25 pounds and the does under 4.5 pounds. Sometimes we have to put them on a diet to make weight. The cattle we weigh but it is hard to weigh a bunny,” she said.
In preparation for high school, Van Gelder will go out and hit a few tennis balls as a member of the tennis team. She gives swimming lessons at the YMCA and works as a lifeguard at the indoor pool and a sub lifeguard at the outdoor pool. Van Gelder will help with vacation Bible school at Hope Lutheran in June and will be one of 1,300 youth at a Rocky Mountain High youth conference at Estes Park later this summer. She is on the Spencer swim team and will serve as president of the sophomore class this upcoming year. Band and marching band, where she plays the clarinet, and choir begin this fall. Mock trial begins in January.
For achievement days in July, Van Gelder had planned to enter several photography exhibits.
Already, Van Gelder is planning to enter the veterinary medicine field. After undergraduate work at Northwestern, she plans to transfer to South Dakota State University or Iowa State for their vet programs.