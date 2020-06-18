While COVID-19 has changed a lot of things, major packers still require a current Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) certificate from feedlot producers selling market-ready cattle. Beth Doran, beef specialist for Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, said that’s why a set of certification workshops has been planned for northwest Iowa producers starting in early July.
“Five workshops will be offered in northwest Iowa to help producers renew an expiring certificate or acquire a new certificate,” Doran said. “We want to be sure opportunities are available for producers to be certified.”
The workshops are a collaborative effort of Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, the Iowa Beef Center and the Iowa Beef Industry Council, and are scheduled for the following dates and locations.
July 9, 7-9 p.m., Spencer, 4-H Exhibits Building, Clay County Fairgrounds. RSVP to 712-262-2264.
Aug 4, 1-3 p.m., Orange City, ISU Extension and Outreach Sioux County, Basement Meeting Rooms 2 & 3. RSVP to 712-737-4230.
Aug. 5, 10 a.m.-noon, Orange City, ISU Extension and Outreach Sioux County, Basement Meeting Rooms 2 & 3. RSVP to 712-737-4230.
Aug. 11, 10 a.m.-noon, Rock Rapids, Forster Community Center. RSVP to 712-472-2576.
Aug. 26, 10 a.m.-noon, Le Mars, Convention Center (Lower Level). RSVP to 712-546-7835.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, preregistrations will be taken in the order received until room capacity is reached. Please preregister no later than the Friday before the workshop you plan to attend. Walk-ins will NOT be allowed.
“We will implement extra measures to protect the health of all participants including social distancing, face masks for all, hand sanitizing stations, and materials/refreshments at each chair,” Doran said. “But we also rely on each participant to evaluate their personal health before attending.”
Participants should not attend if they do not feel well, have COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to someone testing positive for COVID-19 within 14 days of the workshop.
For more information, please contact Beth Doran by email at doranb@iastate.edu or phone at 712-737-4230. Registrants will be contacted should COVID-19 modify, change or cancel a workshop. And a reminder - those unable to attend an in-person workshop may complete their training on-line at https://bqa.beeflearningcenter.org/