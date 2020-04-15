As a reminder, the due date for payment of Brand Renewals in South Dakota is May 1.
Any brand renewal payment that is postmarked on or before May 1, will be considered on time and processed. The COVID – 19 pandemic has temporarily closed the Brand Office and slowed the processing of renewal payments. We are currently processing renewal payments received in March.
The quickest way to check if your payment has been receipted is to use the online brand book. For each brand renewal that has been receipted, the online brand book is updated to show the next renewal date as 2025.
Brand renewal payments can also be made online at sdbrandboard.sd.gov/ or directly at brands.sd.gov. Select “My Brands” and make sure the “Enable Brand Management” box is checked.
If you have difficulty using the online system, please call 605-772-3324. You may need to leave a message as we are receiving a high volume of calls.
No brands will be cancelled until renewal payments postmarked on or before May 1 have been processed. The previous brand owner will have a 2-year period, ending May 1, 2022, in which to rerecord the cancelled brand. The fee to rerecord a brand is a brand registration fee of $50 and a $200 rerecord fee for a total of $250.
Brand Renewal notices were mailed out in February. A list of renewals notices which were returned due to incorrect addresses can be found on the Brand Board’s website sdbrandboard.sd.gov.