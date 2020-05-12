In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, rural broadband connectivity needs have been pushed to the forefront of producers’ minds. On May 12, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that South Dakota’s SDN Communications will receive $3.3 million as part of the first round of investments from the ReConnect pilot program which began in 2018.
“COVID-19 has demonstrated the fact that we have a lot of trouble here in many parts of our country that can’t participate in our modern economy,” USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue said in a virtual press conference. “This is a necessity now.”
The $3.3 million will be paired with SDN’s own contributions of $1.1 million to bring 13 square miles of high-speed broadband lines in the Black Hills communities of Nemo, Rochford and Silver City.
The project will serve 275 people, 14 businesses, and two farms in Pennington and Lawrence counties. But with the Black Hills at the heart of South Dakota’s tourism industry, Perdue and South Dakota’s Congressional leadership said the project has far reaching benefits.
“You get to certain places in the Black Hills and you’re in kind of a no-man’s land,” Sen. John Thune said during the press conference. “The Black Hills is essential to state’s economy, especially during travel season.”
He added that connectivity is important to those doing telework and telemedicine.
Representative Dusty Johnson, who had a career in communication services prior to joining Congress, said building out broadband is important work: “You can’t go wrong in investing in the kind of … infrastructure that improves people’s lives.
The ReConnect program, which offers 100% loan and grants, began in March 2018 with initial funding of $600 million from Congress. Over 145 applications were made requesting $1.4 billion from the first round of the ReConnect program. On April 20, the USDA announced that 172 applications were received for the second round of the program - one of those applications being from SDN to expand the Black Hills project south from Lead to Hill City.
SDN Communications CEO Mark Shlanta asked Perdue on the press call to find a way to do more together.
“It’s an expensive project that really wouldn’t pencil out without this public-private partnership,” said of the current project.
The Sioux Falls-based company is owned by independent phone companies in South Dakota. Shlanta said SDN serves 80% of the land mass in the state, and will be pushing 90% with fiber connections in its service territory.