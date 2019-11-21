An environmental training session for operators of Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations (CAFOs) will be held Dec. 11 at the Crossroads Convention Center in Huron.
Specialists from South Dakota State University (SDSU) Extension, the South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources and the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) will be conducting the training.
The state’s water pollution control permit for CAFOs requires the training. Existing permitted operations must get covered within four years after the general permit is issued. The proposed permit was issued in spring 2017.
An on-site representative of the CAFO must attend an approved environmental training program. The requirement must be met at last three years before getting a new permit. If the person who attended training no longer works at the operation, another representative must attend training within one year.
The training in Huron meets the requirement of the proposed permit as long as it is attended within three years of getting coverage under the new permit.
Manure applicators, producers and any other interested individuals who are not currently applying for a permit can also benefit from the information and are encouraged to attend. Certified crop advisor credits are available as well.
The speaker line-up includes:
• John McMaine, assistant professor and SDSU Extension water management engineer – Water quality
• Bob Thaler, SDSU Extension swine specialist – Livestock nutrition options for reducing nitrogen and phosphorus content of manure
• Jason Roggow, natural resources engineer with the South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources – South Dakota DENR livestock permit program overview
• Anthony Bly, SDSU Extension soils specialist – Managing nitrogen and phosphorus in land applications of manure
• Jason Gilb, conservation agronomist with NRCS – Nutrient management planning
• Kent Vlieger, soil health specialist with NRCS – Soil erosion and infiltration demonstration
• Bob Thaler – Air quality and odor
“Past attendees of this program have come away with at least one new practice they consider adopting related to land application, livestock feeding, air quality or soil conservation,” Thaler said.
Pre-registration is required and can be found at https://extension.sdstate.edu/event/2019-livestock-environmental-training-cafos-workshop-december.
The event costs $50 to attend, which includes lunch, breaks and training materials. Additional participants from a farm or operation may register for $50 to receive a binder with training materials or can register for $25 to attend without an additional binder.
Check in will begin at 8:30 a.m. with the program starting at 8:50 a.m. and concluding around 4:45 p.m.
The Crossroads Convention Center is located at 100 Fourth St. SW in Huron.
For questions and event details, contact Thaler at robert.thaler@sdstate.edu or 605-688-5435. Reach McMaine at john.mcmaine@sdstate.edu or 605-688-5610.