Roughly 80% of the land in South Dakota is used for production of either crops or livestock, but only a small portion of that production stays in-state.
On Nov. 1 and 2, the annual South Dakota Local Foods Conference in Pierre brought organizations together to discuss ways to keep production in-state while maximizing profits and benefits.
The conference featured organizations ranging from the South Dakota Soil Health Coalition to the Intertribal Agriculture Council. Kelsey Duchenaeux, the natural resource director for the Intertribal Agriculture Council, gave the keynote address early Friday, Nov. 1.
Duchenaeux is a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and a rancher, as well as a tribal leader in agriculture. She has spent much of her professional life helping youth and Native Americans build relationships and marketing skills to get their food to consumers. To date, she said she estimates that her office has helped over 700 native youth in over 175 tribal communities across the U.S.
Part of her goal is to curb food scarcity on tribal lands. While there are many farmers and ranchers on reservations, many of them don’t have well established outlets where they can sell their products.
“We’re just now getting local foods established,” Duchenaeux said. “Those all existed at some point, but we’re just now embracing those indigenous systems again.”
She hoped to connect with other producers at the local foods conference to better understand ways to market locally. Ultimately, she said, it’s about people putting in the work rather than just saying they want to.
“There is a disconnect. We can’t just talk about this feel good effect of knowing local and eating local,” she said. “We have to actually do it. We need to go out into the communities and share what we know about local foods.”
Meat that is raised in a place like Eagle Butte, South Dakota, sometimes has to travel 1,800 miles to be processed, and it never makes it back to the local grocery store, she said.
Adding local meat processing would be a simple fix for an impoverished food systems, she said. From there, the goal becomes holding up examples of success and inspiring others. It’s something Duchenaeux has seen in her work with youth.
Once young producers grow something or raise a head of livestock, they are eager and excited to do it again and share it with their friends and family.
“And then they can take it home to their mom or grandma and even to their school to show their friends what they made,” she said. “It just expands out from there.”
Putting your stamp on your product is something Duchenaeux supports. Native producers could benefit from labels that highlight beef that is raised the way it has been for hundreds of years, she said.
As the local food scene in South Dakota grows, she said she hopes people start sharing every story, not just the successes.
“Failure is something we should share as well,” she said. “If that project didn’t work, don’t shove it under the rug. Share why that project didn’t work.”
Expanding an idea
One project of South Dakota beef producers is catching on and growing. Josh Geigle and Ken Charfauros of Wall, South Dakota shared the story of the community’s beef-to-school program.
Geigle, who is a Wall-area rancher, reached out to Charfauros, the Wall Meat Processing plant manager, late in 2018 after reading an article about a similar program in Nebraska. On a whim, he decided that if they could feed locally raised beef for school lunch, so could he.
A year into the program, Charfauros said he’s fielded dozens of calls and has now begun to work with six other South Dakota school districts.
The Wall program was never about the money, Geigle said, but all about the demand.
“We get to go into the school and talk about beef production,” he said. “The beef could come from my place, their dad’s place, or even their uncle. Putting money in Wall can only help the local economy.”
Charfauros had the challenge of meeting schools’ strict dietary regulations. He worked closely with the child nutrition office to make sure the beef was the right lean ratio.
Wall schools need 12 head of cattle per year, which amounts to roughly 1,752 pounds of lean beef. The key, Charfauros said, was that they need 90% lean meat to qualify for selling the meat back to schools.
Each district looking to serve local beef will have their own kinks to work out, but everyone in Wall worked to follow the rules and make it work.
“It takes a lot of good people to make it work,” Geigle said.
“People have this notion that it costs so much money but it really doesn’t,” Charfauros added. “It was near and dear to me that we were moving it to our kids.”
Improving the ranch and the wildlife
While ranchers discuss ways to market locally and help the local school districts, Josh Lefers of the National Audubon Society gave an update on the organization’s work with ranchers to protect bird habitat.
Over the last 50 years, grassland bird populations have declined nearly 40%, Lefers said. After a few years on the job as the working lands program manager for Audubon, he realized one key point: “The market can be a powerful force for or against conservation. We see these populations and realize we need to make some serious changes in agriculture.”
He’s worked to make Audobon’s conservation program enticing not only for those looking to improve their land, but for those looking for valuable marketing tools.
Ranchers that are part of the conservation program can label their beef with Audubon’s green seal of approval – indicting to consumers that the beef was raised on bird-friendly lands.
The organization works with ranches to direct-market to local food companies as well as reaching out to markets in population centers along both coasts.
“It’d be great if all the meat consumed in South Dakota was grown here, but we also know that South Dakota raises far more beef than South Dakotans could ever consume,” Lefers said.
Audubon encourages four main goals: habitat management, sustainable forage and feeding, animal health and welfare and environmental sustainability. There are so far 72 ranches in the program over 13 states – mostly grass-fed operations. Just shy of 2 million acres are in the conservation program, and 74 different food organizations have become outlets for Audubon’s seal.
“Ultimately, I like to say that Audubon is beef with benefits. We all have a chance to reward good practices and see these wide-ranging ecosystems improve,” Lefers said.