Due to office closures as a result of COVID-19, commercial pesticide applicator testing is currently unavailable at the SDSU Extension Regional Centers and county offices. There are online options available through the South Dakota Department of Agriculture (SDDA) for both commercial and private applicators.
Individuals who need to obtain commercial applicator certification or re-certification can take an online exam through the SDDA at https://apps.sd.gov/doa/cwt/default.aspx. Passing the exam with a score of 70% or better allows for a temporary commercial applicator license valid until September 30, 2020.
“To maintain commercial certification past September 30, individuals must take and pass the appropriate written exams proctored by SDSU Extension when the SDSU Extension Regional Centers and county offices are re-opened,” said Amanda Bachmann, SDSU Extension Pesticide Education and Urban Entomology Field Specialist. “Existing commercial applicators who hold a valid license but need to add an additional category should contact the SDDA.”
Individuals requiring private applicator certification can take the exam online at https://apps.sd.gov/doa/pwt/.
The National Pesticide Applicator Core Manual is also available online at https://www.nasda.org/foundation/pesticide-applicator-certification-and-training.
For questions about the testing platform or license procedures, contact SDDA at 605.773.5425 or SDDAAgronomy@state.sd.us.