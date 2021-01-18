2020 Climate Summary and Extension Updates

Weather is a favorite topic of conversation among many farmers and ranchers. Last year has had its fair share of weather surprises, with quick changes from mild to cold and vice versa. I thought it would be interesting to share some of our 2020 climate ups and downs.
After talking with our state climatologist, Laura Edwards, I thought climate would be an interesting topic. She provided me some of the data and insights for this week’s issue.
According to NOAA’s National Center for Environmental Information, when we combine all South Dakota data since 1895, 2020 ranks as the 21st driest year statewide with average total precipitation of 16.9 inches.
It was also fairly warm with an average temperature of 46.7°F, ranking 18th warmest of 126 years. Considering the widespread moisture issues much of the state faced in 2019, comparatively, 2020 was quite dry and warm.
South Dakota has the most drought statewide (per U.S. Drought Monitor, D1 category or worse) since February 2018. The 2020 drought conditions began in the northwest corner of the state, but as of mid-January, all counties in the state are rated to some degree on the dryness or drought scale. This hasn’t occurred since 2017.
If we look at different regions of the state we can see some interesting trends. In 2020, the southwest region of the state experienced the 16th driest year on record with 13.41 inches of total precipitation. That’s 3.72 inches less than normal.
The region had an average temperature of 48.9 degrees, ranking 13th warmest for the region since 1895 (ranking 114 out of 126), showing a large swing in annual average temperature from 2019, the 14th coolest year for the region.
Central South Dakota was near normal in average precipitation with 17.05 inches in 2020 considering the 126 year average for the region is 17.49. The region experienced the 18th warmest year on record with an average temperature of 47.6°F, several degrees short of the hottest year in the data set, 2012, with a 50.1°F average temperature.
Northwestern South Dakota has been quite dry this year. The average temperature was 46.1°F, above the 126 year average of 43.6°F for the region. However, precipitation was below average with an average total of just 13.07 inches, a long way from 2019’s 26.01 inches. These conditions were less than ideal for producers and created an early drought situation in many areas.
The northeast part of the state saw a total of 17.18 inches of precipitation (below the 20.99-inch 126 year average for the area), and experienced above average temperatures for the region. With an annual average temperature of 44°F, 2020 ranked 110th of 126 years (17th warmest). This is a stark contrast from 2019, when the region experienced an average temperature of 39.8°F, ranking just 15th of 126 years.
The southeastern region of South Dakota had the 14th driest year on record with 18.29 inches of precipitation, just above 2012 that had 17.93. This is also less than half of the 38.67 inches recorded in 2019.
Precipitation for the year was 5.17 inches below average, the largest difference of anywhere in the state. Annual temperature was the 18th warmest on record (since 1895), 2 degrees above the long-term average.
I’m definitely not a weather expert, but our last couple of years have proved to be quite interesting in South Dakota! For more info in your region check out https://www.ncdc.noaa.gov/cag/divisional/mapping/39/pcp/202012/12/rank or watch for reports and insights from our state climatologist, Laura Edwards at https://extension.sdstate.edu.
Now that we have looked backwards for a while, let’s look ahead.
SDSU Extension has many virtual programming options to offer this year! With COVID-19 throwing a wrench in our usual in-person planning, we’ve done our best to alter plans rather than cancel events.
Upcoming Events and Announcements:
Crop Hour Webinar Series- agronomy-related educational webinars happening every Tuesday-Friday from 10-11 a.m. Each week has a new topic and CCA credits are available. Registration is free at https://extension.sdstate.edu/agriculture/crops.
SDSU Southeast Research Farm Virtual Annual Meeting- Tuesday, Jan. 26, 12:45-3:45 p.m. Speakers to talk on climate, corn relative maturity, SD NPK fertilizer update, using rye for finishing hogs, and more. Registration is free at https://extension.sdstate.edu/events.
Pesticide Applicator Training Options for 2021-
Commercial Applicator options include: taking an online recertification course at https://apps.sd.gov/doa/ecat3/, or you can re-take exams for the categories you need to update; call ahead to your nearest SDSU Extension office to ensure testing is available.
Private Applicator options include: taking an online recertification course at https://pat2021.questionpro.com, take the online private applicator exam at https://apps.sd.gov/doa/pwt/, or attend a live Zoom training on March 26 as a part of the Crop Hour Webinar Series mentioned previously.
2021 South Dakota Pest Management Guides- this year’s guides are available free in print or online. The guides provide information on current weed, insect, and disease management options in South Dakota. For a printed copy, visit your nearest regional center or sign up for a copy when you recertify your private or commercial pesticide applicator license through the online training course or zoom webinar options. For an electronic copy, visit https://extension.sdstate.edu and search “Pest Management Guide.”
Sara Bauder is Agronomy Field Specialist at the SDSU Mitchell Regional Center. Reach her at 605-995-7378 or sara.bauder@sdstate.edu.