Advocating for ag: Meet the Tri-State Neighbor’s first youth crop watcher

You might be familiar with the Tri-State Neighbor’s first youth crop watcher, Gabby Fink.

The Plankinton, South Dakota high school senior had an article titled “Grace and grit: The story of an ultrasound tech” published in the Tri-State Neighbor a few issues back. The article was part of her senior project, an endeavor Fink said helped her narrow down her future plans.

“I wasn’t sure if I wanted to try to run my own operation or what, but I knew whatever I did, but I wanted to be involved in ag somehow,” she said.

She said she was always told that she was very creative in writing, speaking and communicating.

So, she wasn’t surprised as she weighed her future options that the agricultural communications program at South Dakota State University jumped out at her.

“I thought that that would be a good way to use my writing skills and use my voice to be an advocate for agriculture,” she said.

Fink said she especially wants to focus her future career showcasing women in agriculture, which was part of her inspiration for writing the ultrasound tech story which featured one of her neighbors.

Fink grew up on a ranch just a few miles north of Plankinton. They have a few feedlots and do some custom feeding as well.

The family raises black baldy cattle, hay and soybeans.

“I want to try to get my dad convinced to do some wheat, because apparently the two biggest wheat exporters in the world are Russia and Ukraine,” she said, demonstrating her farm and ranch acumen.

Of all the ranch has to offer, being around the cattle is Fink’s favorite part of growing up a ranch kid.

“I absolutely love being around the cattle,” she said.

While the family raises baldies, Fink has found an affinity for Herefords.

She started showing cattle at age 9, after starting with sheep the year before. She picks out steers from Jeff Gerlach out of Stickney, South Dakota each year and was asked if she wanted to try to show something other than Angus

“I was like, ‘I think I want to try a Hereford.’ I was just a 9-year-old kid, so maybe it was because they’re cute. But it just kind of stuck. Something clicked.” she said.

As if academics and ranch chores don’t keep Fink busy enough, she also works part time at Roadside Food and Fuel, a Plankinton truck stop just off Interstate 90.

She’s also involved in several extra-curricular organizations including Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) and National Honor Society. Fink plays golf for her high school team, the Mt. Vernon/Plankinton Titans.

Fink regularly participates in the South Dakota Junior Hereford Association and 4-H, in which she partakes in the team leadership academy. She also enjoys spending time with her horse, Annie.

She and her family are the first generation to ranch at their current location. Fink said her parents, Chris and Rochelle Fink, moved to their current location 17 years ago. Fink also shares the home with her two sisters, Clara and Noah.

As a youth crop watcher for the Tri-State Neighbor, Fink will earn a $500 scholarship. She said she’s looking forward to showcasing her ability before she enters college in order to boost her hireability after she graduates.

Ultimately, whatever Fink does throughout her university career and after, she will remain true to herself.

“I'm just a farm girl from Plankinton, South Dakota who absolutely loves the agriculture industry and wants to be an advocate for it,” she said. “I really just want to use my voice.”

Melisa Goss, Associate Editor for the Tri-State Neighbor, is a South Dakota farm girl whose love of travel has allowed her to see ag’s vital impact around the world, from America’s heartland to the rice paddies of Southeast Asia and many places in between. She makes her home in Sioux Falls with her husband, daughter and miniature schnauzer. You can reach her at mgoss@lee.net.

