Wednesday, Dec. 4
Best Western Ramkota, Sioux Falls
4:30-5:30 p.m. – South Dakota Soybean Association annual meeting (Amphitheater I)
5:30-8 p.m. – Social (Washington and Lincoln rooms)
Thursday, Dec. 5
Best Western Ramkota Exhibit Hall, Sioux Falls
8-9 a.m. – Early Riser Breakfast with Calyxt: “Join the Journey Toward Healthy Foods and Healthy Premiums” (Amphitheater I)
9-10:30 a.m. – Women’s Program (Amphitheater II)
- Annie’s Project with Lorna Sabo-Wounded Head
- Farmers’ Almanac with Bob Farmer
- Helping My Neighbor with Farm and Ranch Stress with Andrea Bjornstad, South Dakota State University Extension mental health specialist
- “Bringing it Home” with Deb Langer-McGee, farmer, Annie’s Project participant and mental health counselor
9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Trade Show
9:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. – SoyPAC Silent Auction
10:30 a.m. – Visionary Leadership Award presentation
10:30 a.m. – Talk by Bryce Anderson, DTN senior ag meteorologist
11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Meal in trade show area
1 p.m. – Dedicated & Distinguished Award presentation
1 p.m. – Talk by Bob Farmer, Farmers’ Almanac
3 p.m. – Soybean Advocate of the Year Award presentation
3 p.m. – “Praise for Productivity” with Tom Steever of Brownfield Ag News
4-5 p.m. – Social Hour
4:20 p.m. – Door prizes and SoyPAC auction item winners announced