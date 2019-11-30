Mark Leucke

Prairie Aquatech CEO Mark Leucke speaks at South Dakota Soybean’s Ag Outlook event in Sioux Falls Dec. 6.

 Tri-State Neighbor photo by Janelle Atyeo

Wednesday, Dec. 4

Best Western Ramkota, Sioux Falls

4:30-5:30 p.m. – South Dakota Soybean Association annual meeting (Amphitheater I)

5:30-8 p.m. – Social (Washington and Lincoln rooms)

Thursday, Dec. 5

Best Western Ramkota Exhibit Hall, Sioux Falls

8-9 a.m. – Early Riser Breakfast with Calyxt: “Join the Journey Toward Healthy Foods and Healthy Premiums” (Amphitheater I)

9-10:30 a.m. – Women’s Program (Amphitheater II)

- Annie’s Project with Lorna Sabo-Wounded Head

- Farmers’ Almanac with Bob Farmer

- Helping My Neighbor with Farm and Ranch Stress with Andrea Bjornstad, South Dakota State University Extension mental health specialist

- “Bringing it Home” with Deb Langer-McGee, farmer, Annie’s Project participant and mental health counselor

9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Trade Show

9:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. – SoyPAC Silent Auction

10:30 a.m. – Visionary Leadership Award presentation

10:30 a.m. – Talk by Bryce Anderson, DTN senior ag meteorologist

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Meal in trade show area

1 p.m. – Dedicated & Distinguished Award presentation

1 p.m. – Talk by Bob Farmer, Farmers’ Almanac

3 p.m. – Soybean Advocate of the Year Award presentation

3 p.m. – “Praise for Productivity” with Tom Steever of Brownfield Ag News

4-5 p.m. – Social Hour

4:20 p.m. – Door prizes and SoyPAC auction item winners announced

