August rain freshens pastures, not enough to help crops

Big news, we got some rain! Not a lot but it was rain. Thursday night, Aug. 19 and Friday during the day, we ended up with 0.43 of an inch, according to the weather station, but my garden rain gauge said .60. Regardless, we were thrilled to have the moisture and the cool down in the weather after a long hot, dry spell.
The farmers tell me that this amount won’t do much good for the crops now but might freshen up the pastures. It is going to take a lot more than .60 to relieve our dry conditions.
Right after I wrote the last report, Rich showed up at the house with six ears of corn from our cornfield. They were not bad looking ears, considering how dry it has been. Some of the ears were really filled out nicely and were starting to dent. We have decided to go for the corn and not cut the silage.
The millet that Rich planted the middle of June made a crop. He put that down for hay last week. Boy, it didn’t take long for that to dry out and be ready to bale. The millet/cover crop mix that we planted July 5 got out of the ground and then proceeded to burn up. Nothing there for now, but with moisture they tell me cover crop can come back. We remain hopeful.
We are done haying for now unless something drastic happens. We are searching for hay to purchase, a place to take the cows to winter, and trying to decide on the calves. We still have plans to wean early if we can find some feed.
We started to pull the bulls out of the cows. I didn’t know how we were going to do it in these hot, dry conditions. The bulls in the river pasture all made it to the top one evening last week and so we were able to get them sorted and in their new pasture. That was too easy! Now that it has cooled down, we can go after the rest of them.
The cows were hanging around the cornfield up by the river and knocked a gate down, so we had to get them out and fix some fence. They still have plenty of pasture left but thought they would give the corn a try.
Pastures are drying down pretty fast and starting to look pretty bare. We have been spared the grasshopper problem that the northern part of our county is dealing with. Not sure why that is, but we are thankful we don’t have them to contend with for now.
The fall cows have started calving and their pasture is still holding OK. The water in their dam is low but they also have access to an artesian well, though that it is quite a distance for them to travel.
I talked with a farmer friend today and he said that corn is in the early denting stage and he is also surprised at the ears that are showing up. He said he thinks that the roots went very deep during the dry weather early in the development stage. He thinks that is why the corn did not dry up as fast as we would normally see in a dry year. He says that we are seeing 16 kernels around the ear and 30-38 kernels lengthwise, which is a good number for dryland corn.
His opinion on soybeans is that they are tough. He says they are filling on the bottom and half way up. He plants 1.8 to 2.8 for maturity.
I had heard talk last week in town that the beans were not filling the pods and some people were going to give it up and hay the soybeans. He told me that haying the beans would barely yield 10 bales on 100 acres so most people wont be putting the beans up for hay. I appreciate the information, as we do not grow soybeans but I know there are a lot of them in our county.
The Wall Meats refrigerated truck delivered our Beef in Schools to the Burke school last Friday (in the rain, mind you). We were so appreciative of their help in getting the local beef delivered in time for school.
They delivered five-pound packages and quarter-pound patties of 90/10 lean burger that came from three donated beef from local producers.
This is an amazing program promoted by our local cattlewomen group. The donors of the local beef, the cattlewomen, FFA members, kitchen and custodial staff, administration and school board members were all present to help with unloading the beef.
We want to know where our beef comes from and we want to know what our children are eating in the school lunchroom. This is a grassroots effort to make sure they are eating a locally sourced product. We are proud to be a part of this local effort.
Sara Grim ranches with her husband, Rich, in Gregory County, South Dakota. They have a cow-calf operation and raise some corn and small grains. Sara is treasurer of the Mid-Missouri Prescribed Burn Association, an effort to control eastern red cedar trees.