Bale storage not as simple as stacking and forgetting

One common sighting on a country road is the hay bale. Round or square, you are bound to pass one or endless rows of bales at least a dozen times in any journey. But the storage of those hay bales is often overlooked.

Hay bale storage was the topic of a webinar presented by South Dakota State University Extension agronomist Sara Bauder as part of the Crop Hour series Feb. 26. She gave insights using data from a 2019 field test SDSU conducted storing hay bales in various ways and configurations.

The testing period, between Feb. 1 and July 31, 2019, came with 20 inches of rain in one of the wettest years on record for South Dakota. The near record rainfall helped the university study the rate of moisture retention and draining in various storage techniques.

“We probed each bale about 30 times and got a good picture of what that bale looked like,” Bauder said.

The test looked at four different ways of storing hay bales, with two hay bales stored inside on a dirt floor as the controls. The controls tested at less than 20% moisture, which is the ideal level for hay.

The first test looked at bales stored in rows with the flat side touching and at least a 15-inch gap between rows. Bauder said, and the results were OK with 66% of the hay bales at over 22% moisture.

“22% isn’t terrible, but it’s also just not as dry as those under a roof,” she said.

In spaced rows, rounded edges allowed for water to run off and not get trapped between rows. The flat sides pushed together blocked any excess snow buildup between bales but also reduced the drying rate for each individual bale.