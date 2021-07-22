As producers cut and bale alfalfa this summer, they should be on the lookout for blister beetles – not because they’ll cause major damage to the crop but because they can be deadly to horses.

Blister beetles gained attention last year when more than a dozen horses died in Wisconsin after eating hay that came through a South Dakota hay auction.

“It was really a wake-up call for a lot of people that these insects are present and they can cause some problems,” said Patrick Wagner, an entomologist with South Dakota State University Extension in Rapid City.

“Horses are incredibly sensitive to blister beetles,” added Amanda Bachmann, another SDSU Extension entomologist based in Pierre.

It can take as few as 40 beetles to kill a small horse, according to a University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension article. Toxicity depends on the weight of the horse and the species of beetle. Three-striped blister beetles are most toxic, spotted blister beetles are in the middle, and black beetles are the least toxic. It would take 550 black blister beetles to kill a small 275-pound horse.

Bachmann encourages farmers to scout their alfalfa for blister beetles before and after cutting and before it’s baled, especially if horses will be eating the hay.

The beetles can be harmful to cattle and sheep as well, but they’re not as sensitive as horses.

“Cows might get sick, but they’re unlikely to die,” Wagner said.