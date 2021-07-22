As producers cut and bale alfalfa this summer, they should be on the lookout for blister beetles – not because they’ll cause major damage to the crop but because they can be deadly to horses.
Blister beetles gained attention last year when more than a dozen horses died in Wisconsin after eating hay that came through a South Dakota hay auction.
“It was really a wake-up call for a lot of people that these insects are present and they can cause some problems,” said Patrick Wagner, an entomologist with South Dakota State University Extension in Rapid City.
“Horses are incredibly sensitive to blister beetles,” added Amanda Bachmann, another SDSU Extension entomologist based in Pierre.
It can take as few as 40 beetles to kill a small horse, according to a University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension article. Toxicity depends on the weight of the horse and the species of beetle. Three-striped blister beetles are most toxic, spotted blister beetles are in the middle, and black beetles are the least toxic. It would take 550 black blister beetles to kill a small 275-pound horse.
Bachmann encourages farmers to scout their alfalfa for blister beetles before and after cutting and before it’s baled, especially if horses will be eating the hay.
The beetles can be harmful to cattle and sheep as well, but they’re not as sensitive as horses.
“Cows might get sick, but they’re unlikely to die,” Wagner said.
The beetles release an irritating chemical called cantharidin when they’re crushed as hay is harvested. Different species of the beetle contain different amounts of cantharidin, and male beetles have more than females.
Anyone who plucks the beetles from their home garden vegetables will want to wear gloves, Bachmann warned, as the chemical will cause skin irritation.
Blister beetle populations are often tied to grasshoppers.
“This has been a pretty good grasshopper year,” Bachmann said.
They can be a beneficial insect in that their larvae will eat grasshopper eggs. The adult beetles are attracted to flowering plants. During this dry year, many producers waited for peak bloom before cutting in hopes of a better hay crop. In the meantime, more beetles moved in.
Producers don’t need to use chemical controls on blister beetles, Bachmann said. They’re highly mobile and therefore hard to target. Because they’re around at peak flowering time, insecticides could also kill beneficial pollinators.
Beetles that die in the field could still cause a problem, Wagner pointed out.
“If they’re alive or dead, they’re still going to have that cantharidin in them,” he said.
“It’s not likely insecticide would even pencil out,” Bachmann added.
The beetles don’t like dry hay, so most of them will fly away as it dries.
“Allow hay to dry before you rake it up. That will give beetles time to vacate hay before you rake it,” Wagner said.
He suggests notifying your hay buyers if your field is infested with blister beetles. Avoid feeding the first cutting to horses, and avoid feeding them hay from the field edges were blister beetles are mostly likely to congregate.
During this dry year, SDSU Extension entomologists are also encouraging producers to watch for spider mites. They can cause issues in corn and sometimes soybeans, depending on the species of spider mite.
Controlling spider mites in corn should happen between the pre-tassel stage and the soft dough stage, according to an article by Brookings-based entomologist Adam Varenhorst. After dent state, it’s not economical to control them, he said.
Janelle is editor of the Tri-State Neighbor, covering South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, northwestern Iowa and northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com or follow on Twitter @JLNeighbor.