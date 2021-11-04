Bean Power: South Dakota Soybean Checkoff partners with Goodyear to donate soy-based tires to state law enforcement agencies

South Dakota’s law enforcement vehicles will be rolling on soybeans.
The South Dakota Soybean Checkoff is partnering with Goodyear to donate Eagle Enforcer all weather tires, made with oil from soybeans, to 50 county sheriff departments throughout the state.
The announcement came in a media conference with Gov. Kristi Noem Thursday, Nov. 4 in Sioux Falls.
South Dakota Highway Patrol, the city of Sioux Falls and a few other cities yet to be determined will also be receiving a few sets of the tires, said Jerry Schmitz, executive director of South Dakota Soybean.
The organization is still working out the exact number of tires that will be donated across the state.
Noem said she was pleased to see South Dakota championing both agriculture and law enforcement.
“I love what we’re doing here today, how we’re recognizing our law enforcement and how we’re recognizing what we do in this state by being innovative,” the governor said.
When Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead first found out about the donation, he said he thought it was too good to be true.
“We’re kind of picky about our tires,” he said. “We have to race to the scene of an injury accident or go help someone having a heart attack.”
He had to look into what tires were being offered in order to make sure they would be suitable for their unique needs, he said.
He was excited to learn the tires they’d be receiving were exactly the same tires they’d already been using on their patrol units. The department opts for Goodyear’s Eagle Enforcer all weather tires because they are not only rated for pursuit, but since they’re all-weather, they’re able to use the same tires year-round, he said.
Milstead said he was profoundly grateful for the donation not only because of the cost-savings, but because of the emotional boost as well.
“It's nice that we live in a state and have an industry that defends the police with something like this,” he said.
However, South Dakota Soybean Checkoff isn’t alone in its support of law enforcement. Carly Bishop, who manages government accounts for Goodyear, said the soybean checkoffs in North Dakota and Minnesota Soybean are also partnering with the tire company, and Missouri is considering it.
The majority of the tires are made in the U.S., and each contains enough soybean oil to fill a soda can, she said.
Goodyear’s 2020 use of soybean oil increased 73% over 2018, according to Bishop. That makes progress toward the company’s long-term goal of fully replacing petroleum in their products by 2040, she said.
While the U.S. still relies heavily on petroleum products, Noem said the crops grown in South Dakota are an important part of developing sustainable solutions.
Dollars from the soybean checkoff are what make that research and development possible, Schmitz said. Half a percent of the price of every bushel sold goes toward the checkoff.
The organization is always looking to diversify products made from soybeans, he said. Soybean products can be found in infant formula, protein supplements and hair care.
“This incredible little bean has even been found in medical devices, car seats and more recently, jet fuel,” he said.
The technology that’s used to turn soybean oil into tires is also used in tennis shoes, so in a show of solidarity, Schmitz gifted Noem with a pair of pink running shoes made of soy-based rubber following the press conference.
Noem said she is eager to put her new shoes and all of South Dakota soybean products to good use.
“We've all lived through tough years where prices were high and the prices were low,” Noem said.
“Adding diversity to what we can use the products for stabilizes that and makes sure that (farmers) always have a price that will help cover the risk that they take every year,” she said.
“My dream,” Schmitz said, “is to someday walk into the grocery store and buy a gallon of milk that is soy-based plastic rather than petroleum.”
Producers of all sorts of commodities find fulfillment in the fact that they’re producing the world’s food, fuel and fiber. But for some South Dakota producers, knowing that their soybean products are going toward something as impactful as law enforcement gives them an extra sense of pride.
One such farmer is David Iverson, who grows soybeans in Brookings county.
“In family farms, we have a lot of pride in what we do, but even more to know that the product I’m growing on my farm is being used by law enforcement,” he said. “It’s exciting to see the sky’s the limit.”
Melisa Goss, Associate Editor for the Tri-State Neighbor, is a South Dakota farm girl whose love of travel has allowed her to see ag’s vital impact around the world, from America’s heartland to the rice paddies of Southeast Asia and many places in between. She makes her home in Sioux Falls with her husband, daughter and miniature schnauzer. You can reach her at mgoss@lee.net.