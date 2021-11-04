Bean Power: South Dakota Soybean Checkoff partners with Goodyear to donate soy-based tires to state law enforcement agencies

South Dakota’s law enforcement vehicles will be rolling on soybeans.

The South Dakota Soybean Checkoff is partnering with Goodyear to donate Eagle Enforcer all weather tires, made with oil from soybeans, to 50 county sheriff departments throughout the state.

The announcement came in a media conference with Gov. Kristi Noem Thursday, Nov. 4 in Sioux Falls.

South Dakota Highway Patrol, the city of Sioux Falls and a few other cities yet to be determined will also be receiving a few sets of the tires, said Jerry Schmitz, executive director of South Dakota Soybean.

The organization is still working out the exact number of tires that will be donated across the state.

Noem said she was pleased to see South Dakota championing both agriculture and law enforcement.

“I love what we’re doing here today, how we’re recognizing our law enforcement and how we’re recognizing what we do in this state by being innovative,” the governor said.

When Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead first found out about the donation, he said he thought it was too good to be true.

“We’re kind of picky about our tires,” he said. “We have to race to the scene of an injury accident or go help someone having a heart attack.”

He had to look into what tires were being offered in order to make sure they would be suitable for their unique needs, he said.

He was excited to learn the tires they’d be receiving were exactly the same tires they’d already been using on their patrol units. The department opts for Goodyear’s Eagle Enforcer all weather tires because they are not only rated for pursuit, but since they’re all-weather, they’re able to use the same tires year-round, he said.