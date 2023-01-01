Beck’s focused on ROI

Representatives from Beck’s Superior Hybrid, the nation’s largest family-owned retail seed company, are looking forward to meeting with farmers at Dakota Farm Show.

The company will be set up at booth 500 in the DakotaDome in Vermillion, Jan. 4-6.

Peter Storm, Beck’s seed advisor for southeastern South Dakota, said he’s looking forward to meeting and building relationships with area farmers as the Atlanta, Indiana-based company focuses on expanding west.

Storm is based in Centerville, South Dakota. While he has attended the Dakota Farm Show since childhood, this will be Beck Superior Hybrid’s first year with a booth there.

“I am excited to participate along with some of our local dealers,” Storm said.

He said Beck’s has a wide variety of new corn hybrids and soybean varieties.

“We are able to customize diverse seed recommendations to maximize each individual farm’s yield potential and return on investment,” Storm said.

Along with corn and soybeans, Becks also has seed genetics and traits available for alfalfa and other small seed crops.

Beck’s puts a strong emphasis on return on investment, particularly through their Commitment Rewards program, a program Storm said he’s excited to discuss with farm show attendees.

Much like a credit union returns profits to members, Beck’s invests profits back into farmers’ operations.

Storm will have examples of the Commitment Reward program at the farm show booth.

According to the company’s website, “We continue to give back to our customers, sharing profits with them instead of Wall Street, because we believe our investors are the famers planting our products. You’re buying seed from a family business and, as such, we consider you part of our family too.”

Storm and the Beck’s team will also be sharing information on the company’s Practical Farm Research (PFR) results from studies conducted during the previous growing season.

Beck’s conducts more than 500 studies across Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio with cooperative sites in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Arkansas.

These studies are available for free on Beck’s website, beckshybrids.com/PFR.

Both the Commitment Rewards program and PFR program can provide great value and insight to those in the tri-state area, Storm said.

Beck’s also has opportunities for individuals in the ag industry and farmers looking to expand and diversify their business operations by joining the Beck’s family of dealers.

They can line up facility tours and fly farmers in on a Beck’s jet to spend a day touring the headquarters in Indiana, learning about operations and experiencing Beck’s culture, Storm said.

He encouraged farm show visitors to stop by the Beck’s booth because he and the team would love the opportunity to help farmers succeed with their business.

“We love to make personal connections and build relationships to support and equip each farmer we work with,” he said.