Chad Greenway to speak at S.D. Corn conference

Former Minnesota Vikings linebacker and South Dakota native Chad Greenway will headline South Dakota Corn’s annual conference banquet Jan. 21, 2023.
The conference kicks off at the Sioux Falls Convention Center with free educational sessions led by nationally recognized agricultural experts in weather and market trends. This is followed up by an evening banquet featuring Greenway as keynote speaker. Vernon Brown, associate vice president for external affairs at SDSU, will serve as master of ceremonies.
The event provides a chance for South Dakota Corn Growers Association members to share the value of the organization with other farmers, association president Scott Stahl said.
“In addition to excellent insights and information that will benefit us all as we plan for 2023, it’s also a great opportunity to network and celebrate together,” he said.
The education sessions are free for participants and include a complimentary lunch. The banquet includes dinner, a silent political action committee auction and awards presentations.
Ticket prices for the banquet are $80 for members, $150 for non-members and include a plated dinner. A limited number of tickets are available at sdcorn.org/events on the page for the 37th Annual South Dakota Corn Conference.