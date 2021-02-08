Chamberlain area farmer takes home top yield prize

Producing corn and soybeans is a tradition in South Dakota. Producing top-yielding corn and soybeans is a tradition for the Mosel family out of Chamberlain, South Dakota.
Darren Mosel, 35, took home the top-yielding corn crown in the strip, min, mulch, ridge-till irrigated category from the South Dakota entries of the National Corn Growers Association yield contest. Reporting at just over 303 bushels per acre, Mosel said there is no trick to help farmers earn that top-yielding spot.
“There are no magic 8 balls to figure it out for you,” he said.
The biggest benefit for Mosel came from the fact that the weather was forgiving for the first time in the last few years. He said the “night and day difference” between 2019 and 2020 helped produce a near-perfect crop in certain parts of the 4,300 acres Mosel helps manage.
This year, the Chamberlain farmer had a sense of where his best spots would be and he entered specific parts of ground. It was his first yield contest in three years after taking 2018 and 2019 off.
Due to the sandy soils and good drainage across the field, Mosel said that his father – who retired three years ago – always entered yield contests, and the family typically was in the top three in the state. However, he said that managing specific fields can be tedious to work around.
“It’s definitely something you have to manage (differently),” he said.
Typically, the Mosel operation strip tills early in the fall and side dresses nitrogen at about knee-high corn.
“That timing is definitely tough, between irrigating and rains,” Mosel said.
With a rotation of corn, beans and popcorn, Mosel said they try to keep everything basic on the farm due to the amount of managed acres and the short growing season. Unfortunately, Mosel said that means he doesn’t have the best advice to give about how to achieve the coveted 300 bushels per acre mark.
“We’re reading the same books as everyone else,” he said.
Mosel did say he highly recommends splitting fertilizer applications to spread out the risk of loss through volatilization. But in 2021, he hopes to continue with the same pattern the farm has since 1997 when his father took over management.
“Maybe we will go to church a little more and ask mother nature for help,” Mosel joked.
The Mosel family is from Nebraska originally but moved up to Chamberlain to help manage the Lower Brule Sioux Tribe’s 8,500 acres of irrigated ground. Darren manages 4,300 of those acres.
“By the time I was 14 or 15 I was full time in the summer,” he said.
In addition to a stellar corn yield average, Mosel said their beans topped out at 71 bushels per acre.
Reach Reporter Jager Robinson at 605-335-7300, email jager.robinson@lee.net or follow on Twitter @Jager_Robinson.