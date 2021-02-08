Chamberlain area farmer takes home top yield prize

Producing corn and soybeans is a tradition in South Dakota. Producing top-yielding corn and soybeans is a tradition for the Mosel family out of Chamberlain, South Dakota.

Darren Mosel, 35, took home the top-yielding corn crown in the strip, min, mulch, ridge-till irrigated category from the South Dakota entries of the National Corn Growers Association yield contest. Reporting at just over 303 bushels per acre, Mosel said there is no trick to help farmers earn that top-yielding spot.

“There are no magic 8 balls to figure it out for you,” he said.

The biggest benefit for Mosel came from the fact that the weather was forgiving for the first time in the last few years. He said the “night and day difference” between 2019 and 2020 helped produce a near-perfect crop in certain parts of the 4,300 acres Mosel helps manage.

This year, the Chamberlain farmer had a sense of where his best spots would be and he entered specific parts of ground. It was his first yield contest in three years after taking 2018 and 2019 off.

Due to the sandy soils and good drainage across the field, Mosel said that his father – who retired three years ago – always entered yield contests, and the family typically was in the top three in the state. However, he said that managing specific fields can be tedious to work around.

“It’s definitely something you have to manage (differently),” he said.

Typically, the Mosel operation strip tills early in the fall and side dresses nitrogen at about knee-high corn.