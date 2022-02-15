Choice of hybrids, row spacing impact yields

It pays to spend some time choosing the right corn hybrids, especially in seasons like last year when dry weather was hard on the crop.

In general, plant full season hybrids if you’re trying to maximize yield potential. Early season hybrids have a place if you’re trying to max feed potential. That’s the advice of agronomist Jonathan Kleinjan with South Dakota State University Extension.

He and other extension experts have been sharing results of last season’s research during winter meetings and online Crop Hour sessions.

Kleinjan recounted how corn yields fared at SDSU test plots based on how much rain fell in that part of the state.

“Right when we needed our most water is when we were very dry in South Dakota this summer,” he said in a Jan. 12 webinar.

Corn needs the most water at the R4-5 growth stage, he said, and that’s about when part of the state were reaching peak drought. Small rains kept crops “limping along,” he said. More moisture came in August and September, which Kleinjan said might have helped with kernel fill but was too late to boost yields.

That was the case at SDSU fields in Brookings where the yields were 199 bushels per acre, down from the five-year average of 227 bpa.

It was a different story in the northeastern corner of the state. That region wasn’t hurting for water, and the yields showed it. The average at SDSU’s South Shore research plot is 231 bpa, but last year’s crop yielded 269 bpa.