Choice of hybrids, row spacing impact yields

It pays to spend some time choosing the right corn hybrids, especially in seasons like last year when dry weather was hard on the crop.
In general, plant full season hybrids if you’re trying to maximize yield potential. Early season hybrids have a place if you’re trying to max feed potential. That’s the advice of agronomist Jonathan Kleinjan with South Dakota State University Extension.
He and other extension experts have been sharing results of last season’s research during winter meetings and online Crop Hour sessions.
Kleinjan recounted how corn yields fared at SDSU test plots based on how much rain fell in that part of the state.
“Right when we needed our most water is when we were very dry in South Dakota this summer,” he said in a Jan. 12 webinar.
Corn needs the most water at the R4-5 growth stage, he said, and that’s about when part of the state were reaching peak drought. Small rains kept crops “limping along,” he said. More moisture came in August and September, which Kleinjan said might have helped with kernel fill but was too late to boost yields.
That was the case at SDSU fields in Brookings where the yields were 199 bushels per acre, down from the five-year average of 227 bpa.
It was a different story in the northeastern corner of the state. That region wasn’t hurting for water, and the yields showed it. The average at SDSU’s South Shore research plot is 231 bpa, but last year’s crop yielded 269 bpa.
Over the last two seasons in Volga, Kleinjan’s team studied six hybrids for their maturity and planting dates. They didn’t see a lot of difference between the corn planted April 30 and the May 15 planting date, he said, but the corn planted in June was hurting for water.
“It hit a wall,” Kleinjan said, noting the corn didn’t get the 16 inches of water the corn needs to make it to 150 bpa.
Overall, the 95-and 101-day hybrids performed the best in the Brookings area in 2020 and 2021. The 95-day hybrid performed the best at 202 bpa.
“Modern hybrids are resilient. Don’t give up on them until after they’ve tasseled,” Kleinjan said.
He urges growers to spend some time studying seed guides for the best performing hybrids. Sometimes there is a 50-bushel difference between the highest and lowest yielding corn, he said, and that translates to $300 an acre when corn is selling for $6 a bushel.
He acknowledge that it’s difficult to get information to compare every brand. Some of the big companies opt not to participate in SDSU’s trials. Company-funded tests aren’t always replicated, and FIRST trials don’t report the bottom third of the performers.
“To me there’s a lot of value in finding the poor performers as well as the top performers,” Kleinjan said.
Corn row spacing up for discussion
The optimal spacing between corn rows changes with industry trends. In early days, 40 inch rows were the standards because that’s what horses can maneuver, noted SDSU Southeast Research Farm manager Pete Sexton during a Dakota Farm Show talk.
Modern equipment allows for narrower, 30 or 15-inch rows and more corn per acre, but some farmers are trying 60-inch spacing in order to let cover crops flourish between the corn stalks.
“The world keeps changing, so we have to revisit things sometimes,” Sexton said.
Over the last two growing seasons at the research farm in Beresford, he’s studied different seeding rates with rows at 15-, 30-, 45- and 60-inch spacing. He found that you can’t make up for wider rows by seeding at a higher rate, he said. Going with rows that are 10 inches wider, for example, would cost 5-6 bushels per acre in yield.
Those results are from two dry years, Sexton said, noting that there might be more of a difference in a wetter year. He plans to continue his studies.
While some who plant 60-inch rows aim to grow forage for post-harvest grazing, Sexton said it would probably be more economical to graze corn stalks and provide cattle with a protein supplement. The biggest value in planting cover crops between wide rows of corn, he said, is for soil health – building nutrients and reducing pest pressure.
SDSU working to update fertilizer recommendations
In recent years, North Dakota and Minnesota have come out with new recommendations for how much fertilizer a crop needs. Updating those standards is something that happens as crop technology and cropping practices change. South Dakota’s recommendations haven’t seen an update since 2005, but work to do so is underway. It’s a project of SDSU Extension soil fertility specialist Jason Clark.
For the last three and a half years, he’s been studying soil test levels and tissue samples at 28 locations in eastern South Dakota for the three big nutrients, nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium. Clark compares those with yield results and tries to find that spot where yields no longer benefit from higher nutrient levels.
“That’s really the point where we’re saying, ‘if you’re there, you’re good,’” Clark said, speaking to a small group of farmers who stole away from the booths at the Dakota Farm Show in Vermillion Jan. 4, to learn about SDSU research.
With fertilizer prices skyrocketing, it’s helpful to know whether it’s worth applying more for a yield response.
North Dakota and Minnesota have altered their potassium recommendations based on soil type. Clay soils tend to swell up when they’re wet and release potassium more easily. If they’re dry, they are dry, the hold on to K.
It’s been difficult to find fields in South Dakota that are low in potassium to serve as test sites. Clark encourages farmers who find their soil tests lacking in K to contact him to participate in the research.
Sulfur is a tricky one to determine with soil tests, Clark said. A soil test at 0-6 inches doesn’t help much in determining if more sulfur will help the crop. This winter, Clark is studying if a 24-inch test would help farmers learn more.
There are new biological tests that can help researchers learn how nutrients changed by different soil microbes. Clark is looking into whether the line for optimal fertilizer application changes with soil biology. At Dakota Lakes Research Farm near Pierre, for instance, Dwayne Beck has found that a diverse crop rotation can lower phosphorus needs some, Clark said.
For those worried about fertilizer prices this spring, Clark said testing is especially important.
“Take your soil test and use it,” he said.
He reminds farmers to watch for low nutrients that could be limiting the crop’s use of other nutrients.
“If your K is limiting, it doesn’t matter how much N you put on there, you will see zero yield increase,” he said.
