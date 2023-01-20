CHS to build a new grain shuttle facility in southeast South Dakota

CHS Inc. will begin construction this spring on a new grain shuttle facility in southeast South Dakota, a strategic location in its Pacific Northwest corridor.
"We continue to reinvest in projects that bring even more value to our owners while expanding customer-focused retail solutions for area farmers," said Rick Dusek, executive vice president of CHS ag retail operations, in a press release Jan. 20. "Our continued focus is on making investments on behalf of our farmer-owners that will strengthen rural America and help meet the growing demand for agricultural products and services."
The new facility will include industry-leading technology and the latest safety features in the new 1.1-million-bushel grain facility. It will be built near the intersection of Interstate 29 and State Highway 44 near Worthing, South Dakota, and tie into an existing rail loop currently used for CHS agronomy operations.
People are also reading…
The facility will feature fast receiving and loadout capabilities with the goal of bringing area farmers more market access in the Pacific Northwest grain corridor and other markets.
"This investment in infrastructure and supply chain capabilities is part of a coordinated and focused effort to drive operational and efficiency gains throughout our expansive CHS network," said Kent Mulder, CHS vice president of operations in South Dakota and the Southern Plains. "Our operational footprint and assets are the strength of our supply chain and this important project delivers on our strategy to have safe, efficient assets in the right places to best serve our farmer-owners' increasing need for speed and space and connect them to global markets."
The new facility will create a safer environment for employees, farmers and community members through cleaner operating conditions and updated equipment with enhanced safety features.
"The strength of rural America relies on agriculture, and CHS is well-positioned to grow and expand opportunities for our farmer-owners through these strategic investments," Mulder said.