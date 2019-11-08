Western South Dakota has been getting snow showers once or twice a week since the first snow storm in early October. Although temperatures have dipped as low as -2, the warm daytime weather melted all the snow in the Caputa area where crop watcher Shawn Freeland lives. The Northern Black Hills, on the other hand, has been accumulating snow.
“Skiing should be good this winter,” Freeland said.
The corn in his area had yet to be harvested Nov. 4. He was setting up paddocks in his winter grazing cover crops, moving cows closer to home and preg checking.