Winter cattle

Shawn Freeland’s cattle find grass to graze under a blanket of snow. The Caputa, S.D., area received about 7 inches Oct. 10. 

 Courtesy photo from Shawn Freeland

Western South Dakota has been getting snow showers once or twice a week since the first snow storm in early October. Although temperatures have dipped as low as -2, the warm daytime weather melted all the snow in the Caputa area where crop watcher Shawn Freeland lives. The Northern Black Hills, on the other hand, has been accumulating snow.

“Skiing should be good this winter,” Freeland said.

The corn in his area had yet to be harvested Nov. 4. He was setting up paddocks in his winter grazing cover crops, moving cows closer to home and preg checking.

Janelle is editor of the Tri-State Neighbor, covering South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, northwestern Iowa and northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com or follow on Twitter @JLNeighbor

