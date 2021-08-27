Crop conditions slip in northwestern Iowa

As many areas have experienced, the crop went backward since my last report. The degree to which conditions slipped was a function of prior rain events combined with the legacy agronomic issues from spring through summer impacting how well the crop sustained with the heat.
The roughly 0.5-0.6 of an inch of rain that passed through Aug. 20, along with the cooler temperatures helped the crops recover somewhat. However, where the corn lost color and ears dropped over, the 2021 growing season is done.
On soybeans, we haven’t seen yellow dying or dead spots but those stress zones in similar soils and field positions as the drooped over corn ears will likely give up prematurely as well.
Aug. 22, another storm cell built in parts of northwestern Iowa, delivering rain (according to radar) to some areas close enough for me to hear the thunder but no race to close machine shed doors was needed. It’s been that kind of year I guess.
There has been some silage cut in my neighborhood and the last cutting of alfalfa is done.
As I noted with my last report, Susanne and I attended the Iowa State Fair, as has become our tradition. It was a beautiful moderately warm day. And as is our habit, our lunch at the beef tent, ice cream at the dairy barn, and supper of a pork chop on a stick were good.
It was nice to see a decent crowd indicating people have rebounded somewhat from COVID-19 concerns. Our Moderna vaccinations were completed before planting, and we hope the vaccine protects us well enough to continue living our lives without paralyzing fear of the virus.
May you all stay safe and healthy, too.