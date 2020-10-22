We had our first snow fall over the weekend here at Bear Butte Gardens and also just had our organic inspection.
Generally our inspection would happen earlier in the year, but due to COVID the inspections were slowed down. We generally have an outdoor inspection of all of our crops and livestock, greenhouses and storage sheds, etc., and then have an indoor session to go over all of the paperwork for the year. This year we will do the paperwork portion via emails to cut down on indoor communication time between inspector and farm owners. Typically the entire inspection takes about four to six hours, so that was cut to a couple hours today with follow-up online communication.
We always look forward to our inspection for the great discussions that ensue regarding gardening and farming practices and how we can improve. It is a very positive experience all around.
We certify through Organic Crop Improvement Association (OCIA) and cannot say enough good things about our inspectors over the years.
We have a few late things to get out of the gardens, mostly root crops and a few hardy greens. Otherwise we are basically just harvesting out of the high tunnel greenhouse now.
The autumn greens are looking absolutely beautiful and make for some very nice salad mixes to sell in the farm stand. We keep a light cover over the greens in the greenhouse so they do not freeze. We should be able to harvest them through November.
So far in October we have received about a half inch of rain and have received a light covering of snow that melts pretty quickly. The past few weeks have provided some beautiful sunrises and sunsets on the farm!
Michelle and Rick Grosek operate Bear Butte Gardens in Meade County, S.D.